Queen Elizabeth death: Canada to mark National Day of Mourning on Sept 19

TORONTO: Canada will observe a National Day of Mourning on Monday (September 19) to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Government offices will be closed on that day.

That will also spell the end of the period of mourning after her death was announced in Canada on September 8. It coincides with the state funeral in her honour in London.

A national commemorative ceremony will also be held at a church in Ottawa, the Canadian capital, that day. Also planned are a memorial parade and a 96-gun salute, one shot for each year of her life, to be followed by a flypast of Royal Canadian Air Force CF-18s.

In a statement release by the prime minister’s office (PMO), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, “On September 19, Canadians from across the country will pay their respects to Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. For most Canadians, she was the only monarch we ever knew and many of us felt a deep affection and appreciation for her dedication to Canada. This is a time to honour an extraordinary life of public service marked by grace, dignity, and an unwavering sense of duty.”

King Charles III was proclaimed Sovereign of Canada on September 10. The British monarch is also Canada’s Head of State, represented in the country by the governor-general. In a release issued at that time, the PMO said, “Canada has enjoyed a long history and a close friendship with His Majesty King Charles III, who has visited our country many times over the years, most recently this spring to mark the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Since she was crowned, the Queen had visited Canada 23 times.

New Canadian citizens have already started taking their oath of allegiance to King Charles III. However, while the Queen features on all Canadian coins, no decision has been taken on how they will appear in the future. That money will remain legal tender and in circulation. The Royal Canadian Mint said earlier that it will work with the Canadian government to “determine a new obverse (heads) design for future Canadian coins”.

