Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London to lie in state: 10 points

world news
Published on Sep 14, 2022 10:46 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral: The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse travels to Buckingham Palace in London, (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived in London on Wednesday as Charles III led a procession through London to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral. Britons paid their final tributes to their longest-serving monarch as her coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Here are the updates on this story:

1. Queen Elizabeth II’s body was accompanied by Princess Anne, following the monarch’s wishes that her only daughter should take the primary role in escorting her to her funeral.

2. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was then placed in a hearse and driven to the Buckingham Palace where it was received by King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Harry.

3. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were also present.

4. A cortege will carry the coffin on a short journey to Westminster Palace, with King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family following on foot.

5. The coffin will then be placed on a raised platform in the Westminster Hall.

6. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects after the monarch's coffin is placed.

7. Thousands of mourners are expected to queue for hours to see their late monarch.

8. The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday.

9. World leaders as well as global royalty are expected to arrive in London for the funeral.

10. US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to attend the Queen's funeral.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
