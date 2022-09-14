Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London to lie in state: 10 points
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrived in London on Wednesday as Charles III led a procession through London to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days until her funeral. Britons paid their final tributes to their longest-serving monarch as her coffin was flown from Edinburgh, Scotland.
Here are the updates on this story:
1. Queen Elizabeth II’s body was accompanied by Princess Anne, following the monarch’s wishes that her only daughter should take the primary role in escorting her to her funeral.
2. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was then placed in a hearse and driven to the Buckingham Palace where it was received by King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Harry.
3. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace were also present.
4. A cortege will carry the coffin on a short journey to Westminster Palace, with King Charles III and other members of the Royal Family following on foot.
5. The coffin will then be placed on a raised platform in the Westminster Hall.
6. Members of the public will be able to pay their respects after the monarch's coffin is placed.
7. Thousands of mourners are expected to queue for hours to see their late monarch.
8. The Queen’s state funeral will take place on Monday.
9. World leaders as well as global royalty are expected to arrive in London for the funeral.
10. US President Joe Biden, France's President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are set to attend the Queen's funeral.
-
Package with suspicious note explodes on US university campus: 8 points
A package exploded on the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday. Another suspicious package was also found near a prominent art museum, Associated Press reported. Here's everything we know about the Northeastern University Package Explosion so far: The package that blew up was one of two that were reported to police on Tuesday. Boston's bomb squad was at the scene of the second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts.
-
Queen Elizabeth's final trip: The most tracked flight in history
Over 5 million people viewed Queen Elizabeth's final flight on Tuesday, as the journey carrying Britain's longest serving monarch's body from Edinburgh to London became the most tracked flight in history, flight tracking website Flightradar24 said. Read more: 'Fortunate to share last 24 hours…', says Queen's only daughter Princess Anne Giving details the company said that over 6 million people attempted to follow the flight within the first minute of the live session.
-
Whistleblower claims India, China had agents working for Twitter: Report
Twitter's former security chief told Congress Tuesday there was “at least one agent” from China's intelligence service on Twitter's payroll and that the company knowingly allowed India to add agents to the company roster as well, potentially giving those nations access to sensitive data about users. One issue that didn't come up in the hearing was the question of whether Twitter is accurately counting its active users, an important metric for its advertisers.
-
Second US monkeypox death as virus linked to brain inflammation
A second US death was linked to monkeypox on Tuesday as health authorities published a study describing how two previously healthy young men experienced inflammation of the brain and spinal cord as a result of the virus. The latest fatal case involved a severely immunocompromised resident of Los Angeles County who had been hospitalized, the local health department said, without revealing further details about the case.
-
