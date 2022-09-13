Home / World News / Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London

Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II's coffin lands in London

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:40 PM IST

The queen’s body is making a final journey from Balmoral Castle in northern Scotland, where the monarch died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

The C-17 carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II lands at the Royal Air Force Northolt airport on September 13, 2022, before it is taken to Buckingham Palace, to rest in the Bow Room.(AFP)
AP | , London

A plane carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II landed in London, where crowds have gathered along a route to Buckingham Palace.

The military C-17 Globemaster touched down Tuesday evening at RAF Northolt, an air force base in the west of the city, about an hour after it left Edinburgh in Scotland. U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and a military honor guard were among those awaiting the arrival of the coffin at the base.

The queen’s body is making a final journey from Balmoral Castle in northern Scotland, where the monarch died Thursday at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.

It will be driven past thousands of people who gathered in the rain along roadsides to pay their last respects. King Charles III and other members of the late queen’s close family will meet the coffin at Buckingham Palace.

Topics
