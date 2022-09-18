Home / India News / President Murmu arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

President Murmu arrives in London to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral

india news
Published on Sep 18, 2022 06:58 AM IST

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will attend Monday's funeral service and is also invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening.

President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London on a three-day visit. She will also attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.&nbsp;(Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
President Droupadi Murmu arrives in London on a three-day visit. She will also attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)
PTI | | Posted by Sharmita Kar

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in London on Saturday evening to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and to offer condolences on behalf of the Indian government.

Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 at her summer residence of Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, is lying-in-state at Westminster Hall before the funeral at Westminster Abbey on the morning of September 19.

President Murmu is on a three-day visit to the UK, during which she will attend Monday's funeral service and is also invited to a reception for world leaders hosted at Buckingham Palace by King Charles III on Sunday evening.

"President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for London, United Kingdom, to attend the state funeral of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted as the plane departed from Delhi earlier.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey the country's condolences, a day after India observed a day of national mourning.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed earlier this week that the President will be travelling to London to offer condolences on behalf of the government of India.

"In the 70 years of reign of HM Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth,” the MEA statement read.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
draupadi murmu president queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth + 2 more
draupadi murmu president queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out