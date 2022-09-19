Home / World News / The historic Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II lies-in-state

The historic Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II lies-in-state

world news
Published on Sep 19, 2022 06:05 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Queen Elizabeth II rests in the Westminster Hall until Monday morning when her coffin will be moved to nearby Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Royal guards stand by the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

The Westminster Hall where Queen Elizabeth II lies-in-state has seen 900 years of monarchy. Mourners gathered to pay their respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch in the hall which is “the only part of the ancient Palace of Westminster which survives in almost its original form.” Queen Elizabeth II rests in the Westminster Hall until Monday morning when her coffin will be moved to nearby Westminster Abbey for her funeral.

Here’s what you need to know about the historic Westminster Hall:

1. Dating back to 1097, Westminster Hall was built by the son of William the Conquerer.

2. It’s the oldest building on the parliamentary grounds, which includes the UK Parliament buildings and the Big Ben clock tower.

3. The last coronation feast held in Westminster Hall was when King George IV was crowned in 1821.

4. The building is said to have survived the Great Fire of London in 1666, another fire in 1834 and the German Blitz in 1941.

5. Winston Churchill and Queen Elizabeth II’s father King George VI had also rested in the Westminster Hall during their periods of lying-in-state.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

queen elizabeth ii queen elizabeth
