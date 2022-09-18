In UK, President Murmu pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, to attend funeral

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday visited Westminster Hall in London, where the body of Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state. The president also offered tributes to the departed soul on her behalf as well as the people of India.

Murmu, who is in London on a three-day visit to attend the state funeral of Elizabeth II on Monday, also signed a condolence book on behalf of the Indian government.

#Watch | President #DroupadiMurmu visited Westminster Hall London where the body of Her Majesty the #QueenElizabethII is lying in state. The President offered tributes to the departed soul on her own behalf and on behalf of the people of #India. pic.twitter.com/sP6Um05cTy — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) September 18, 2022

Murmu was joined by acting high commissioner Sujit Ghosh at Lancaster House in London, where visiting world leaders are stopping by to sign a book of condolence in memory of Elizabeth II who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8.

President Droupadi Murmu and acting high commissioner Sujit Ghosh sign a book of condolences at Lancaster House following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in London. (AP)

The Indian head of state, who arrived on Saturday evening, will join around 500 world leaders and worldwide royals in a congregation of around 2,000 expected at the Abbey for a sombre ceremony starting at 11am local time and concluding with a two-minute silence around an hour later.

President Murmu invited at Buckingham Palace

Ahead of Monday’s funeral service, the president is invited to a reception hosted by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace. All visiting heads of state, government and official overseas guests are expected at what has been described as an "official state event”.

Zaki Cooper, who worked in the Queen’s Royal Household between 2009 and 2012 and has written widely about the monarchy, believes the Queen enjoyed an "affectionate relationship with India" and was instrumental in the transition from empire to Commonwealth.

“By recognising the desire for many countries to self-determination, she embraced the Commonwealth,” said Cooper.

Representatives of Commonwealth to attend funeral service

Representatives of the Realms and the Commonwealth will be among those in the congregation at Monday’s funeral service.

Hours before the ceremony, the Queen’s Lying-in-State will close to members of public queuing for the past few days, with waits of around 24 hours expected over the weekend as the queue stretches to around 10 km long.

The gates to Abbey will open at 8 am local time on Monday for the visiting dignitaries and guests invited to the funeral, which will include hundreds of people who were recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours earlier this year, many honoured by the late monarch for their extraordinary contributions to the response to the Covid-19 pandemic and volunteering in their local communities.

(With inputs from PTI)

