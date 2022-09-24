Home / World News / Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry when…: What a new book claims

Meghan Markle threatened to leave Prince Harry when…: What a new book claims

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 04:57 PM IST

Meghan Markle- Prince Harry: “It was a different story behind the scenes,” the author of the book said on an autumn royal tour during October 2021.

Meghan Markle- Prince Harry: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Meghan Markle- Prince Harry: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
ByMallika Soni

Meghan Markle was overheard by "several members" of her staff complaining that she was not being paid to attend royal engagements alongside Prince Harry, a new book claimed.

The book titled ‘In Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown’ written by The Times royal correspondent Valentine Low claimed that the Duchess of Sussex complained about not being given money for meeting Australian fans after an engagement in 2018.

"Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan Markle failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts, shaking hands with countless strangers," Valentine Low said, according to The Sun.

“It was a different story behind the scenes,” the author said on an autumn royal tour during October 2021.

“According to several members of staff, she was heard to say on at least one occasion, ‘I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this’," the book said.

During the 16-day tour across four nations, Meghan and Prince Harry were seen meeting people across four nations.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

