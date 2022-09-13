On Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey's about-face from 2019 tell-all interview

In first comments after Harry and Meghan Markle were invited by Prince William and Kate Middleton to Windsor Castle following Queen Elizabeth II's demise, popular TV show host Oprah Winfrey opened up about her thoughts on the royal family.

"This is what I think, I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there’s an opportunity for peacemaking," Oprah said hinting a possible reconciliation between Prince William and Harry.

Read more: Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. Here's how it is unique

"Hopefully, there will be that," she added.

Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales and Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex view the floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II.(AP)

In an “bombshell” interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2019, the former had said that he and his brother William were on “different paths". A year later, Harry and Meghan announced their move to the United States.

Read more: Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Meghan Markle also publicly claimed in the interview that Kate Middleton had made her cry. The most damaging claim that the couple however made was that an unnamed royal had speculated about the skin colour of mixed-race Meghan's child.

Relations between Prince William and Harry remained visibly frosty when they reunited last year to unveil a statue dedicated to their mother Princess Diana.

However, since Queen Elizabeth's death there have been signs of softening in the estrangement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON