Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Thousands of people have already left cards, flowers and toys outside Buckingham Palace.
Flower sales are set to blossom ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects Britain's longest serving monarch.
Thousands of people have already left cards, flowers and toys outside Buckingham Palace and other royal residences to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday.
Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19 as many world leaders are expected to flock to London for the first state funeral after UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
"It's a lot busier than normal following the passing of the queen," flower seller Albert Deane told AFP.
"People are buying a lot of roses and chrysanthemums... that last well outside," another flower seller said.
Demand for white lilies rise
Demand was "significantly high" for the monarch's favourite flowers- white lilies, according to the British Florist Association.
Florists predicted that the demand for flowers in the run-up to the Queen's funeral could exceed that seen after the death of Princess Diana in 1997, AFP reported. Almost 60 million bouquets were left at Buckingham and Kensington palaces after Diana's death.
Imran Khan flips on Pakistan army chief tenure: Extend his term till elections
In a change of stance, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday suggested that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure should be "extended till elections." In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said that the appointment of the next army chief should be deferred until the new government is elected, which should then choose the new military head, reported Geo News.
Australia could replace Queen Elizabeth's image on banknotes with local figures
The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. Watch 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession The Queen's death has reignited debates about Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy. Roughly 15 billion coins have been minted in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II since her coronation in 1953.
Russia detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine
Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency. The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.
Two Indian films at TIFF focus on Covid’s impact on society
Two-and-a-half years after the global disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the subject has become the telling backdrop for two Indian films premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), exploring the social and mental toll it has taken. National Award-winning director Rima Das' movie Tora's Husband, which looks at layers of turmoil in a small town of Assam, had its world premiere at TIFF on September 11.
Watch| 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession
A 22-year-old man was arrested over charges of heckling Prince Andrew during the procession for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Scotland, the police said. In a video shared on Twitter, as all the children of Britain's longest serving monarch can be seen walking behind her coffin, the man is hearted shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man". The man was then detained by the police, the Independent reported.
