Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be flown to London: Top 10 updates
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London from Scotland. Here are the top 10 updates on this story
Queen Elizabeth's coffin will be flown to London on Tuesday from Scotland where her son Charles III and his three siblings held a silent vigil. The coffin will be moved after being in Edinburgh's historic St Giles' Cathedral for 24 hours where mourners paid tribute to Britain's longest serving monarch following her death on Thursday at Balmoral. She was 96.
Here are the top 10 updates on this story:
1. Charles was joined by his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward for the 10 minute vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral.
2. Queen Elizabeth II's children stood at four sides of her coffin while members of the public paid their respects.
3. King Charles, 73, who automatically became king of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms will be travelling to four parts of the United Kingdom before his mother's funeral.
4. Charles III is set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
5. In Belfast, Charles III will meet senior politicians and attend a service at the St Anne's Cathedral before returning to London, Reuters reported.
6. Queen Elizabeth's coffin will leave Scotland for the first time since her death when it is flown to London this evening.
7. Queen Elizabeth's coffin, on Wednesday, will be taken on a gun carriage as part of a grand military procession to Westminster Hall.
8. State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19.
9. Queen Elizabeth II's coffin will be covered by the Royal Standard flag with the sovereign's Orb and Sceptre placed on top, until the morning of the funeral.
10. World leaders are expected to visit London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
