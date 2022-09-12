‘To the Lord Mayor of Sydney…’: A secret letter by Queen Elizabeth II to open…
On Friday, Sydney's iconic Opera House was lit with a tribute to the Queen. According to 7NEWS Australia, the letter is inside a vault in a historic building in Sydney and was written by her in November 1986 and is addressed to the people of Sydney.
A secret letter written by Queen Elizabeth II is locked inside a vault in Sydney, and the interesting this is, that it cannot be opened for 63 years!
According to 7NEWS Australia, the letter is inside a vault in a historic building in Sydney and was written by her in November 1986 and is addressed to the people of Sydney.
Also Read| For Elizabeth, Balmoral estate was a place to 'be normal'
7NEWS Australia reports that nobody, not even the Queen's personal staff, is aware of what the letter says because it is hidden inside a glass case in a secure location. One thing is sure, though: it can't be opened until 2085.
Addressed to the Lord Mayor of Sydney, the instruction reads: "On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 A.D, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them."
It is simply signed, "Elizabeth R."
'Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia'
As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.
"From her famous first trip to Australia, the only reigning sovereign to ever visit, it was clear Her Majesty held a special place in her heart for Australia," Albanese said in a statement Friday.
"Fifteen more tours before cheering crowds in every part of our country confirmed the special place she held in ours," added Albanese.
In 1999 Australia held a referendum on whether to remove the Queen as head of state, but it was defeated, reported CNN.
Also Read| Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in Edinburgh on solemn final journey
On Friday, Sydney's iconic Opera House was lit with a tribute to the Queen.
Neighbouring commonwealth country New Zealand Sunday also officially proclaimed King Charles III as its head of state in a televised ceremony, reported CNN. Meanwhile, on Sunday, Australia proclaimed King Charles III as the head of state, the first new monarch in 70 years.
-
Ukraine says recaptured over 20 settlements in past 24 hours
Ukrainian armed forces said on Monday they had recaptured more than 20 settlements in the past 24 hours amid a large counter-offensive. "In their retreat, Russian troops are hastily abandoning their positions and fleeing," the army statement added. Throughout the weekend, Ukraine claimed sweeping successes against Russia in the south and the east, including the cities of Izyum, Kupiansk and Balakliya. Power was quickly restored in most places.
-
On Kennedy's moonshot speech anniversary, Biden to push fight against cancer
President Joe Biden also planned other announcements meant to better the lives of those suffering from cancer. The issue is personal to Biden, who lost his adult son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer. Despite Biden's attempts to hark back to John F. Kennedy and his space program, the current initiative lacks that same level of budgetary support. Biden's “moonshot” effort is far more modest and reliant on private sector investment.
-
Japan to waive visa requirements among other steps in bid to promote tourism
Japan's government is planning to waive tourist visa requirements from some countries as part of a further easing of border controls enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, Fuji News Network reported on Monday. Also Read Japan-India 22 meeting: Kishida calls for open Indo-Pacific Prime Minister Fumio Kishida may decide as early as this week on the easing, which would also allow individual travellers to visit Japan without travel agency bookings, FNN reported.
-
King Charles III to fly to Edinburgh today | 10 updates on Queen's final rites
Britain's King Charles III will fly to Edinburgh on Monday to join his siblings when the coffin of his mother - Queen Elizabeth II - is taken from one of her Scottish palaces to the city's historic St. Giles cathedral. Here's how the funeral will proceed: 1. READ King Charles III's 'not-so-inspiring' gesture at aides to clear desk is viral 4. On Tuesday, the coffin will be flown to London.
-
Biden to hit China with broader curbs on US chip and tool exports
The Biden administration plans next month to broaden curbs on U. S shipments to China of semiconductors used for artificial intelligence and chipmaking tools, several people familiar with the matter said. The Commerce Department intends to publish new regulations based on restrictions communicated in letters earlier this year to three U.S. companies -- KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics