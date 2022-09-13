Watch| 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession
Prince Andrew Heckled: In videos shared on social media, the police can be seen quickly removing the man from the crowd.
A 22-year-old man was arrested over charges of heckling Prince Andrew during the procession for Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in Scotland, the police said.
In a video shared on Twitter, as all the children of Britain's longest serving monarch can be seen walking behind her coffin, the man is hearted shouting, "Andrew, you're a sick old man".
The police can be seen quickly removing the man from the crowd. The man was then detained by the police, the Independent reported.
Read more: Could New Zealand become a republic as Queen Elizabeth dies? What PM Ardern said
A Scotland Police spokesperson confirmed the man's arrest, the Independent further reported.
Watch the video here:
"A 22-year-old man was arrested in connection with a breach of the peace on the Royal Mile around 2.50pm on Monday, 12 September 2022," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the outlet.
Breach of the peace is a form of disorderly conduct which can be punishable by as much as 12 months in prison and/or a fine of up to 5,000 pounds in Scotland.
King Charles and his siblings held a silent vigil at the side of their mother Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it lay at rest in Edinburgh's historic cathedral in Scotland.
-
