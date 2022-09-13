Home / World News / Who is Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, the 'hardworking' Princess Anne?

Who is Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, the 'hardworking' Princess Anne?

world news
Updated on Sep 13, 2022 12:21 PM IST

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Princess Anne inherited Queen Elizabeth II's passion for horses and became a skilled equestrian at an early age.

Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, arrives to attend a Vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh.(AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Britain's Princess Anne, Princess Royal, arrives to attend a Vigil at St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh.(AFP)
ByMallika Soni

Dressed in mourning black, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Princess Anne curtseyed as eight soldiers carried the monarch's casket into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh. Princess Anne is often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider.

Born on August 15, 1950, Princess Anne was taught at Buckingham Palace before beginning boarding school in 1963. Princess Anne inherited Queen Elizabeth II's passion for horses and became a skilled equestrian at an early age. Princess Anne was granted the title of Princess Royal in 1987.

Watch video here:

Horse-riding career

The princess won the 1971 European Eventing Championship and married equestrian Mark Phillips in 1972. Princess Anne represented Britain at the Montreal 1976 Olympics, returning without a medal after a nasty fall owing to which she gave up horse-riding.

Personal life

Princess Anne split from Phillips and the couple divorced in 1992. She married naval commander Timothy Laurence, a former officer to Queen Elizabeth.

Life as a Royal

Princess Anne supports over 300 charities, organizations and military regiments and regularly tops the charts for conducting the most royal engagements. Her new role with the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II is not known yet.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
queen elizabeth ii king charles III
queen elizabeth ii king charles III
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Queen Elizabeth II Passes Away: Police officers keep watch as people wait in line to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

    Queen Elizabeth II's coffin to be flown to London: Top 10 updates

    Charles was joined by his sister Anne and brothers Andrew and Edward for the 10 minute vigil on Monday at St Giles' Cathedral. Queen Elizabeth II's children stood at four sides of her coffin while members of the public paid their respects. Charles III is set to visit Northern Ireland on Tuesday. State funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19.

  • Armenia- Azerbaijan Conflict: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is pictured during an interview.

    Armenia PM dials Macron, Putin, Blinken over 'Azerbaijan's aggressive acts'

    Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Tuesday phoned world leaders to demand "an adequate reaction" after Yerevan said Azerbaijani forces were trying to advance into Armenian territory, his office said. His office said Pashinyan called French President Emmanuel Macron, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, "informing them of Azerbaijan's aggressive acts against Armenia's sovereign territory" and demanding an "adequate reaction of the international community."

  • Imran Khan Anti-Terrorism Case: Former Pakistan's prime minister Imran Khan gestures during a press conference in Islamabad.

    Imran Khan's bail extended till September 20 in anti-terrorism case

    Former Pakistani Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan's bail was extended till September 20 in an anti-terrorism case. Read more: Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan The party had moved the Islamabad High Court to grant Khan transit bail till August 25, but the court had directed the former premier to approach an ATC as it was a terror case.

  • Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

    Azerbaijan military 'trying to advance in Armenia' amid deadly clashes: Yerevan

    Azerbaijani forces are trying to advance into Armenian territory, officials in Armenia said early Tuesday, amid deadly clashes along the arch foes' shared border. "Azerbaijani forces continue using artillery, trench mortars, and drones... striking military and civilian infrastructure. The enemy is trying to advance (into Armenian territory)," the defence ministry in Yerevan said, after overnight border clashes left troops dead on both sides.

  • Monkeypox Death In US: The patient was severely immunocompromised.

    First US death due to monkeypox confirmed in Los Angeles: Report

    A Los Angeles County resident with a compromised immune system has died from monkeypox, local health officials announced Monday. It's believed to be the first US fatality from the disease. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced the cause of death, and a spokesperson said it was confirmed by an autopsy. The patient was severely immunocompromised and had been hospitalized. No other information on the person was released.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out