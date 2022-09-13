Who is Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, the 'hardworking' Princess Anne?

Dressed in mourning black, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter Princess Anne curtseyed as eight soldiers carried the monarch's casket into the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh. Princess Anne is often regarded as the hardest-working royal owing to her career as a horse-rider.

Born on August 15, 1950, Princess Anne was taught at Buckingham Palace before beginning boarding school in 1963. Princess Anne inherited Queen Elizabeth II's passion for horses and became a skilled equestrian at an early age. Princess Anne was granted the title of Princess Royal in 1987.

Gosh. #princessanne curtsying her late mother #QueenElizabeth’s coffin is incredibly powerful pic.twitter.com/tMplosbdTs — My name is Rob 🏳️‍🌈 (@Nutbourne16) September 11, 2022

Horse-riding career

The princess won the 1971 European Eventing Championship and married equestrian Mark Phillips in 1972. Princess Anne represented Britain at the Montreal 1976 Olympics, returning without a medal after a nasty fall owing to which she gave up horse-riding.

Personal life

Princess Anne split from Phillips and the couple divorced in 1992. She married naval commander Timothy Laurence, a former officer to Queen Elizabeth.

Life as a Royal

Princess Anne supports over 300 charities, organizations and military regiments and regularly tops the charts for conducting the most royal engagements. Her new role with the passing away of Queen Elizabeth II is not known yet.

