Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. Here's how it is unique
Queen Elizabeth II State Funeral: Queen Elizabeth II's English oak coffin was made at least 32 years ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, will lie in state in London for four days ahead of the monarch's funeral on September 19. The coffin is said to be crafted more than three decades ago, AFP reported. The closed casket will be placed on a raised platform- a catafalque- inside the Westminster Hall from Wednesday after it is brought from Scotland where the Queen passed away on Thursday.
Here are more details about the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II:
Lead lined coffin
The queen's English oak coffin was made at least 32 years ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs. The lead lining assists the body to last longer after the burial in a crypt. Lead is said to make the casket airtight, thereby helping to stop moisture from getting in.
It matches another made for the late queen's husband, Prince Philip, who died last year and was interred at the crypt where she will soon be buried alongside him.
Pallbearers
As the lead lining makes the coffin heavier, in order to lift the casket of Queen Elizabeth II, eight pallbearers will be required.
Watch| 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession
Makers of the coffin
Leverton & Sons, the royal family's funeral directors, said they inherited the coffin in 1991 and were unsure of the coffin's creators.
Royal coffin's unique features
The coffin's lid has been specifically built to safely contain priceless fittings like the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre. Special brass handles have been also made for the royal casket, AFP reported.
Read more: Who is Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, the 'hardworking' Princess Anne?
Talking about the coffin Leverton & Sons owner Andrew Leverton told AFP, "It is not something you can just make in a day.
Where will the Queen be buried
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is similar to the one created for the monarch's late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away last year. Prince Philip was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and Queen Elizabeth will soon be buried alongside him.
-
Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday. Read more: Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.
-
German man, 50, jailed for life for killing cashier who told him to wear mask
A 50-year-old German man was jailed for life Tuesday for shooting dead a petrol station cashier because he was angry about being told to wear a mask while buying beer. After a brief argument, the man left. His defence team had sought a sentence of manslaughter, rather than murder. "Since he knew he couldn't reach the politicians responsible, he decided to kill him (Alex W.)," prosecutor Nicole Frohn said.
-
Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Flower sales are set to blossom ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects Britain's longest serving monarch. Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19 as many world leaders are expected to flock to London for the first state funeral after UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
-
Imran Khan flips on Pakistan army chief tenure: Extend his term till elections
In a change of stance, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday suggested that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure should be "extended till elections." In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said that the appointment of the next army chief should be deferred until the new government is elected, which should then choose the new military head, reported Geo News.
-
Australia could replace Queen Elizabeth's image on banknotes with local figures
The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. Watch 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession The Queen's death has reignited debates about Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy. Roughly 15 billion coins have been minted in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II since her coronation in 1953.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics