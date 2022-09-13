Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was made over 3 decades ago. Here's how it is unique

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin, will lie in state in London for four days ahead of the monarch's funeral on September 19. The coffin is said to be crafted more than three decades ago, AFP reported. The closed casket will be placed on a raised platform- a catafalque- inside the Westminster Hall from Wednesday after it is brought from Scotland where the Queen passed away on Thursday.

Here are more details about the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II:

Lead lined coffin

The queen's English oak coffin was made at least 32 years ago and is lined with lead in accordance with royal family customs. The lead lining assists the body to last longer after the burial in a crypt. Lead is said to make the casket airtight, thereby helping to stop moisture from getting in.

It matches another made for the late queen's husband, Prince Philip, who died last year and was interred at the crypt where she will soon be buried alongside him.

Pallbearers

As the lead lining makes the coffin heavier, in order to lift the casket of Queen Elizabeth II, eight pallbearers will be required.

Makers of the coffin

Leverton & Sons, the royal family's funeral directors, said they inherited the coffin in 1991 and were unsure of the coffin's creators.

Royal coffin's unique features

The coffin's lid has been specifically built to safely contain priceless fittings like the Imperial State Crown, orb, and sceptre. Special brass handles have been also made for the royal casket, AFP reported.

Talking about the coffin Leverton & Sons owner Andrew Leverton told AFP, "It is not something you can just make in a day.

Where will the Queen be buried

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin is similar to the one created for the monarch's late husband, Prince Philip, who passed away last year. Prince Philip was buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel in Windsor and Queen Elizabeth will soon be buried alongside him.

