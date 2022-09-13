Russia, Myanmar not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Report
Queen Elizabeth's Funeral: Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Britain has not invited representatives from Russia, Belarus and Myanmar to attend Queen Elizabeth's state funeral due to be held next Monday, a Whitehall source said on Tuesday.
Britain, along with its Western allies, has sought to isolate Russia and its ally Belarus on the world stage with economic sanctions and other measures in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Read more: Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Myanmar and its military have also been the subject of British sanctions as London steps up support for the Southeast Asian country's Rohingya community.
About 500 foreign dignitaries are expected to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London, with invites having been sent to the heads of state of most countries with which Britain has diplomatic relations, the BBC said.
A host of world leaders from US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, to the prime ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand have all confirmed attendance for the event, likely to be one of Britain's largest diplomatic gatherings in years.
-
German man, 50, jailed for life for killing cashier who told him to wear mask
A 50-year-old German man was jailed for life Tuesday for shooting dead a petrol station cashier because he was angry about being told to wear a mask while buying beer. After a brief argument, the man left. His defence team had sought a sentence of manslaughter, rather than murder. "Since he knew he couldn't reach the politicians responsible, he decided to kill him (Alex W.)," prosecutor Nicole Frohn said.
-
Why Britons are buying white lilies ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral
Flower sales are set to blossom ahead of the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II next week, as Britons rush to pay respects Britain's longest serving monarch. Funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will be held on September 19 as many world leaders are expected to flock to London for the first state funeral after UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill.
-
Imran Khan flips on Pakistan army chief tenure: Extend his term till elections
In a change of stance, former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan on Monday suggested that Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure should be "extended till elections." In an interview with a private TV channel, Khan said that the appointment of the next army chief should be deferred until the new government is elected, which should then choose the new military head, reported Geo News.
-
Australia could replace Queen Elizabeth's image on banknotes with local figures
The Australian government said on Tuesday that the image of King Charles III would not automatically replace Queen Elizabeth II's on A$5 notes, and it may be replaced by Australian figures. Watch 'Sick old man': Prince Andrew heckled at Queen's funeral procession The Queen's death has reignited debates about Australia's future as a constitutional monarchy. Roughly 15 billion coins have been minted in the likeness of Queen Elizabeth II since her coronation in 1953.
-
Russia detains man suspected of sending military aircraft photos to Ukraine
Russia detained a top manager of an aviation factory on suspicion of passing secret military information to Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported on Tuesday, citing the FSB federal security agency. The FSB said a man was suspected of taking photographs of equipment from Russia's fighter planes and sending them to a Ukrainian citizen who worked at a Ukrainian aviation plant, according to the reports.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics