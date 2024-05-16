 Nirmala Sitharaman asked by broker why ‘government is taking his entire profit’. Watch her reply - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nirmala Sitharaman asked by broker why ‘government is taking his entire profit’. Watch her reply

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 10:20 AM IST

The broker said that he has been investing money and bearing the risks as well but the government is almost like his “sleeping partner”.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to a question on taxes levied on stock market brokers along with real estate transactions. At an event, the minister was asked by a stock broker on the amount of taxes levied by the government on stock market transactions as well as on buying a house. The broker said that he has been investing money and bearing the risks as well but the government is almost like his “sleeping partner” because it continues to earn through taxes like GST, IGST, Stamp duty, Securities Transaction Tax (STT) and Long Term Capital Gains (LTCG) Tax.

Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' event at BSE, in Mumbai.(PTI)
Mumbai: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' event at BSE, in Mumbai.(PTI)

Read more: Narayana Murthy wants new government to follow this: 'Compassionate capitalism can…'

As a chunk of profit goes to the government, the broker questioned the process. The question made Nirmala Sitharaman and the audience laugh while the broker continued to ask the minister about the amount of taxes to be paid on buying a house like Stamp Duties and GST.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He questioned Nirmala Sitharaman on how the government is helping those with limited resources to buy a house and how a broker can function with taxes being put by the government.

Read more: When Bill Gates predicted decline of iPod: 'As good as Apple may be…'

Responding to the question, Nirmala Sitharaman said, “I don't have a response to this.”

She quipped, “A sleeping partner cannot answer sitting here."

Read more: Google's Sundar Pichai praises India: ‘Well positioned as shift to AI happens’

During the event, the minister also appealed to the BSE to work closely with capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to help increase investor confidence.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Nirmala Sitharaman asked by broker why ‘government is taking his entire profit’. Watch her reply

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On