 Narayana Murthy wants new government to follow this: 'Compassionate capitalism can…' - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narayana Murthy wants new government to follow this: 'Compassionate capitalism can…'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 16, 2024 08:56 AM IST

Narayana Murthy said that he wants the new government to embrace compassionate capitalism.

IT industry veterans N R Narayana Murthy and Kris Gopalakrishnan said that they hope the upcoming government gives honest entrepreneurs free play and remove any hurdles in accelerating wealth creation for the country. The Infosys founder told the Economic Times that he wants the new government to embrace compassionate capitalism as "neither socialist nor communist systems led to a satisfactory outcome in the past".

Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys, in Bengaluru.(PTI)
Narayana Murthy, Founder, Infosys, in Bengaluru.(PTI)

Read more: Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour work week’ remark gets a unique twist at this Bengaluru company: ‘Your sleep, your health…’

He also said that room should be given to 99% of honest entrepreneurs to move fast and create lots of jobs in the country while those who flout rules should be punished. Both the veterans also supported increase in funding for research and higher academic institutes in the country by both the private and public sector.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Kris Gopalakrishnan told ET, "We also need to increase our funding for research, both from private and public....more is needed. Look at US universities -- MIT, Harvard, Stanford, etc -- they get endowments worth billions of dollars, so I hope that our alumni will contribute more to our institutions."

Read more: Narayana Murthy's 5-month-old grandson to earn 4.2 crore from Infosys dividend

"Today our institutions are primarily dependent on government funding....I want to see more industry participation also," he added.

Narayana Murthy agreed with him and said that there is a need to change some things in academic institutions while a lot of innovation is already taking place in the corporate world. He said, "If a young entrepreneur gives some shares, we don't have to assume that all of them will fail. So once the government starts looking at these innovative ideas that prevail in the industry, things will happen."

Read more: Sudha Murty shares old pic with Narayana Murthy, calls Akshata and Rohan Murty her ‘greatest blessings’

He also said, “Once the company achieves certain growth they (institutions which were given shares) will get a dividend, which will itself be very significant and they will keep multiplying value. So, even educational institutions will have to look at what our future will be 20 or 50 years from now.”

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Narayana Murthy wants new government to follow this: 'Compassionate capitalism can…'

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On