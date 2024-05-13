 Sudha Murty shares old pic with Narayana Murthy, calls Akshata and Rohan Murty her ‘greatest blessings’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Sudha Murty shares old pic with Narayana Murthy, calls Akshata and Rohan Murty her ‘greatest blessings’

ByHT Trending Desk
May 13, 2024 05:09 PM IST

Sudha Murty and Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy have two children, Akshata and Rohan Murty.

Sudha Murty, who was recently nominated as a Rajya Sabha member, marked Mother's Day by sharing a family photo of the Murthys, featuring her children Akshata and Rohan, and husband NR Narayana Murthy. The author and philanthropist said that her children are her greatest blessings.

Sudha Murty (R) is now a Rajya Sabha member. (X/@SmtSudhaMurty)
Sudha Murty (R) is now a Rajya Sabha member. (X/@SmtSudhaMurty)

"Motherhood has been very rewarding for me. My kids, Akshata and Rohan, are my greatest blessings. Instilling the right values in them is what I have always focused on," Murty wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

See Sudha Murty's post on X:

While Akshata Murty is married to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and is settled in London, Rohan Murty is based in Bengaluru. The Harvard and Cornell-educated entrepreneur founded a company called Soroco.

Sudha Murty, 73, took oath as a Rajya Sabha member in the presence Narayana Murthy in MarcSh, a week after she was nominated for the role on International Women's Day. She took the oath in her mother tongue Kannada.

Murty has served as the chairperson of Infosys Foundation and has authored several best-sellers, mostly for children. She was honoured with the Padma Shri (2006) and the Padma Bhushan (2023).

She has also received the Sahitya Akademi Bal Sahitya Puraskar for her contribution to Kannada and English literature.

Murty, who was the first woman engineer to have worked with TELCO, is famously known to have provided the seed capital of 10,000 from her emergency funds to her husband to start Infosys, which now has a market cap of over USD 80 billion.

