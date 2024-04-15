 This Bengaluru company gives unique twist to Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour work week’ remark: ‘Your sleep, your health…’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
This Bengaluru company gives unique twist to Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour work week’ remark: ‘Your sleep, your health…’

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 15, 2024 06:54 PM IST

The Bengaluru-based company believes that everyone “should put in 70 hours every week for maximum productivity,” but not at work.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the co-founder of a Bengaluru-based company, Wakefit, shared his views on the longstanding debate about the 70-hour work week initiated by Narayana Murthy. He believes that everyone “should put in 70 hours every week for maximum productivity,” but not at work. Rather, he suggests that people should sleep for 70 hours per week to ensure they are well-rested and able to perform at their best.

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda (left) shared his views on Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark. (LinkedIn/@chaitanyar)
Chaitanya Ramalingegowda (left) shared his views on Narayana Murthy's 70-hour work week remark. (LinkedIn/@chaitanyar)

In his post on LinkedIn, Ramalingegowda shared his stance on Narayana Murthy’s ‘70-hour work week’ remark. “70 hours a week. We at Wakefit have been following this debate for a while now. With the start of a new financial year and appraisal season in top gear, today seems to be a good time to share our views,” he wrote while sharing a video on X.

He said that India “needs the 70-hour contribution from every team member year after year” and added, “Honestly, it is not asking for much.”

Watch the video here:

The LinkedIn post, since being shared, has received more than 600 reactions and numerous comments.

Check out a few comments below:

“I think the biggest differentiation I have seen in your product ads is that you are selling sleep instead of your product, and that makes the difference. Keeping it simple,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is lovely, Chaitanya! Hilarious and gets the message across with a beautiful brand connect….”

“Haha. The sattar ghante we all need [The seventy hours we all need],” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Haha. Amazing stuff Chaitanya. Much required to talk about sleep and how it rejuvenates the person to perform better. Thanks for doing it through this ad.”

“Bro did amazing! The dialogue with the SRK vibe is so hilarious. Great work, Chaitanya,” chimed in a fifth.

Narayana Murthy’s 70-hour work week remark

Infosys co-founder and former CEO Narayana Murthy sparked a debate on work-life balance after he made a remark on how to increase India’s work productivity. During his conversation with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Murthy stressed that youth should work for at least 70 hours a week. This, in his opinion, is needed for the country to remain competitive with nations like China and Japan.

Murthy said, “If we want to compete with the fastest growing countries like China and Japan, we need to boost up our work productivity. At the moment, India’s work productivity is very low. The government also must reduce the time it takes for decision-making and curb corruption in bureaucracy.”

“Our youngsters need to work for at least 70 hours a week,” he added.

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

