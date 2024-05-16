When Bill Gates predicted decline of iPod: 'As good as Apple may be…'

Apple's iPod has been used by music lovers ever since it was launched over two decades ago. But Microsoft founder Bill Gates had predicted the decline of the iPod not very long after it was launched. In an interview with a German newspaper in 2005, Bill Gates reflected on the success of Apple's iPod which was launched in 2001. He then said, “As good as Apple may be, I don't believe the success of the iPod is sustainable in the long run. You can make parallels with computers: Apple was very strong in this field before, with its Macintosh and its graphic user interface - like the iPod today - and then lost its position.” Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

He added, “If you were to ask me which mobile device will take top place for listening to music, I'd bet on the mobile phone for sure.”

Bill Gates' prediction has been almost accurate as smartphones have taken over Apple's iPod.

This comes as Bill Gates' former wife Melinda French Gates said that she would resign as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation next month. In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) she said that this was a “critical moment” to protect and advance women’s rights globally.

She said, “After careful thought and reflection, I have decided to resign from my role as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. My last day of work at the foundation will be June 7th. This is not a decision I came to lightly. I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world. I care deeply about the foundation team, our partners around the world, and everyone who is touched by its work.”