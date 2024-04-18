 Bill Gates sells one of his properties in less than two weeks. It costed only… - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bill Gates sells one of his properties in less than two weeks. It costed only…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 18, 2024 06:13 PM IST

The lakefront house was built in 1954 and is 2,400 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft is one of the richest people in the world. Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates own a lot of luxury properties in the USA. He has an estimated worth of around $152 billion.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

However, Gates recently sold one of his houses. According to Re/Max, the real estate firm that represented the property, his mid-century modern mansion in Medina, Washington, which was priced at little less than $5 million, sold in less than two weeks on the market.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Q4 results: Infosys announces final dividend of 20, special dividend of 8

The lakefront house was built in 1954 and is 2,400 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. He purchased it in the year 2003 and according to King County property records, Gates paid roughly $1.3 million for the mansion.

Read more: Elon Musk on layoffs: ‘Tesla needs a complete organizational overhaul’

Bill Gates owns a lot of other properties across the US. There are no exact figures available because some of them are listed under limited liability companies. Even the property he just sold for $5 million is one of them.

Read more: Q4 results: Infosys’ full-year headcount declines for the first time in 23 years. Here's why

Gates possesses estates in Indian Wells, California; Wellington, Florida; and Hobe Sound, Florida. He also acquired a $43 million property in Del Mar, California, in 2020. It is a 5,800-square-foot home with six bedrooms, two guesthouses, and views of the ocean. Gates also spent over $63 million to improve the Xanadu land, which he purchased in 1988 for approximately $2 million, the estate is currently valued at roughly $130 million.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bill Gates sells one of his properties in less than two weeks. It costed only…
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On