Bill Gates sells one of his properties in less than two weeks. It costed only…

Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft is one of the richest people in the world. Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates own a lot of luxury properties in the USA. He has an estimated worth of around $152 billion. Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

However, Gates recently sold one of his houses. According to Re/Max, the real estate firm that represented the property, his mid-century modern mansion in Medina, Washington, which was priced at little less than $5 million, sold in less than two weeks on the market.

The lakefront house was built in 1954 and is 2,400 square feet, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. He purchased it in the year 2003 and according to King County property records, Gates paid roughly $1.3 million for the mansion.

Bill Gates owns a lot of other properties across the US. There are no exact figures available because some of them are listed under limited liability companies. Even the property he just sold for $5 million is one of them.

Gates possesses estates in Indian Wells, California; Wellington, Florida; and Hobe Sound, Florida. He also acquired a $43 million property in Del Mar, California, in 2020. It is a 5,800-square-foot home with six bedrooms, two guesthouses, and views of the ocean. Gates also spent over $63 million to improve the Xanadu land, which he purchased in 1988 for approximately $2 million, the estate is currently valued at roughly $130 million.