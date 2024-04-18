Q4 results: Infosys’ full-year headcount declines for the first time in 23 years. Here's why

Infosys’ headcount for the financial year 2024 declined by 25,994, for the first time in at least 23 years since 2001, it said as the company announced quarterly results. The total headcount for the FY24 stood at 317,240 which is a 7.5 percent decrease from the previous year’s numbers. On a quarterly basis, Infosys added 5,423 fewer employees. This is a drop for the fifth consecutive quarter while the attrition rate for Q4 on the last twelve-month basis was down to 12.6 per cent, from 12.9 per cent.

