 Where's Bill Gates? Sticking wall posters in Berlin with a message for everyone. Watch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Where's Bill Gates? Sticking wall posters in Berlin with a message for everyone. Watch

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
May 10, 2024 09:05 AM IST

Bill Gates posted a video in which he was seen putting up posters along with young activists at the international organisation ONE.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates put up posters at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to spread awareness about global health progress. The billionaire posted a video in which he was seen putting up posters along with young activists at the international organisation ONE sharing “some amazing news of global health progress”.

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivers a keynote speech on the closing day of the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.(Bloomberg)
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivers a keynote speech on the closing day of the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.(Bloomberg)

With the video, Bill Gates wrote, “In Berlin, I got to work with my friends from ONE to spread the word about some amazing news of global health progress. When it comes to fighting disease, saving lives, and lifting people out of poverty, there are few tools more powerful than developmental cooperation."

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Read more: OpenAI could announce AI-powered Google search competitor on this date: What to expect?

In the video, Bill Gates can be seen carrying a brush and a bucket in his hand as he sticks a poster on the wall. The poster reads, “Child mortality has been cut in half”. He can then be seen passing the brush to social media influencer Aminata Belli, who also puts up more posters in the city.

Watch the video below:

Read more: Elon Musk's brain chip plan fails? Update on Neuralink’s first implant in a human

The organisation said that through the campaign it is aiming to showcase the “successes of development policy and at the same time warning of further financial cuts."

Read more: Next Apple CEO after Tim Cook? 10 points on John Ternus- the most likely pick

Bill Gates noted that child mortality worldwide halved between 1990 and 2019 and called it “one of the most significant achievements the global community has ever achieved". He also praised Germany saying that the country's "strength as a driving force in global health and development is needed now more than ever.”

Explore India's rich political history with the Archives section on our exclusive Elections Product. Access all election content absolutely free, only on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Where's Bill Gates? Sticking wall posters in Berlin with a message for everyone. Watch

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On