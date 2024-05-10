Where's Bill Gates? Sticking wall posters in Berlin with a message for everyone. Watch

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates put up posters at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin to spread awareness about global health progress. The billionaire posted a video in which he was seen putting up posters along with young activists at the international organisation ONE sharing “some amazing news of global health progress”. Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, delivers a keynote speech on the closing day of the Global Solutions Summit in Berlin.(Bloomberg)

With the video, Bill Gates wrote, “In Berlin, I got to work with my friends from ONE to spread the word about some amazing news of global health progress. When it comes to fighting disease, saving lives, and lifting people out of poverty, there are few tools more powerful than developmental cooperation."

In the video, Bill Gates can be seen carrying a brush and a bucket in his hand as he sticks a poster on the wall. The poster reads, “Child mortality has been cut in half”. He can then be seen passing the brush to social media influencer Aminata Belli, who also puts up more posters in the city.

Watch the video below:

The organisation said that through the campaign it is aiming to showcase the “successes of development policy and at the same time warning of further financial cuts."

Bill Gates noted that child mortality worldwide halved between 1990 and 2019 and called it “one of the most significant achievements the global community has ever achieved". He also praised Germany saying that the country's "strength as a driving force in global health and development is needed now more than ever.”