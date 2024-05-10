Next Apple CEO after Tim Cook? 10 points on John Ternus- the most likely pick
May 10, 2024 07:58 AM IST
Long-time loyalist and hardware engineering chief John Ternus has helmed the Apple iPad, AirPods and latest iPhone series. Will be succeed Tim Cook?
Apple CEO Tim Cook will turn 64 this year. Is retirement on the cards? Who will replace him as the next boss of the tech giant? Speculation has already emerged on Tim Cook's successor and as per a Bloomberg report, the person most likely to take the post is John Ternus. Long-time loyalist and hardware engineering chief John Ternus has helmed the Apple iPad, AirPods and latest iPhone series but is not the only name on the list of candidates for the top post. Another possible Apple CEO is the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams, Bloomberg reported.
Who is John Ternus- Apple's possible next CEO?
- John Ternus is the company's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering and is involved in hardware engineering efforts for iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods, and other products.
- He reports directly to Tim Cook and joined Apple's Product Design team in 2001. He has held the position of vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2013.
- John Ternus has supervised the engineering of products, such as all generations and models of iPad, latest iPhone series and AirPods.
- Before this, John Ternus served as a mechanical engineer at Virtual Research Systems.
- He has a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.
- Jeff Williams could also be another candidate for the top Apple position.
- Other candidates on the list are: Craig Federighi (Senior Vice President - Software Engineering), Deirdre O'Brien (Senior Vice President - Retail), Phil Schiller (Apple Fellow) and Dan Riccio (Senior Vice President - Hardware Engineering).
- John Ternus, however, has an advantage as he "well-liked inside Apple and earned Cook's respect", the report said.
- People in the know told Bloomberg, “Tim likes him a lot because he can give a good presentation, he’s very mild-mannered, never puts anything into an email that is controversial and is a very reticent decision-maker. He has a lot of managerial characteristics like Tim."
