Next Apple CEO after Tim Cook? 10 points on John Ternus- the most likely pick

Apple CEO Tim Cook will turn 64 this year. Is retirement on the cards? Who will replace him as the next boss of the tech giant? Speculation has already emerged on Tim Cook's successor and as per a Bloomberg report, the person most likely to take the post is John Ternus. Long-time loyalist and hardware engineering chief John Ternus has helmed the Apple iPad, AirPods and latest iPhone series but is not the only name on the list of candidates for the top post. Another possible Apple CEO is the company's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Williams, Bloomberg reported.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an announcement of new products.(AP)