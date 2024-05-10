OpenAI could announce AI-powered Google search competitor on this date: What to expect?
OpenAI could have chosen the date to announce their product ahead of the start of Google's annual I/O conference.
OpenAI may announce its artificial intelligence-powered search product on May 13, news agency Reuters reported citing people in the know. This date has also been reported by Bloomberg and the Information who claimed that Microsoft-backed OpenAI is working on a search product to compete with Google and AI search startup Perplexity. OpenAI could have chosen the date to announce their product ahead of the start of Google's annual I/O conference, where the tech giant is reportedly set to unveil several AI-related products.
What we know about OpenAI's search product?
The search product by OpenAI is an extension of its flagship ChatGPT product. Using it, ChatGPT will be able to pull in direct information from the Web and include citations, it was reported. This comes as experts have said that ChatGPT struggles to provide accurate and real-time information from the Web. OpenAI earlier gave it an integration with Microsoft's Bing for paid subscribers only.
OpenAI attempted to bring updated and real-world information in to ChatGPT, called ChatGPT plugins earlier as well. But the product was retired in April, as per a help center posting on OpenAI's website.
Could the new OpenAI search product also use images?
Yes, Bloomberg reported that the product could also use images alongside written responses to questions wherever they’re relevant. This means that if you asked ChatGPT how to install an appliance, the results could include results that illustrate the task clearly.
