OpenAI is trying to poach as many Google employees as possible. Here's why

OpenAI is reportedly going after many Google employees. Why? In an attempt to create a team that will develop a search engine for its chatbot ChatGPT. This comes after it was earlier reported that OpenAI was developing a web search feature that could put the company into more direct competition with Google Search. The new tool will likely rely on Microsoft's Bing search engine and will function as a feature for ChatGPT that can browse the web and cite sources in its responses. Using the tool, users can ask questions and receive answers sourced from across the internet. OpenAI logo is seen in this illustration. The intense battle for top AI talent continues in the Big Tech as companies are rushing to launch similar AI-powered products. (Reuters)

The intense battle for top AI talent continues in the Big Tech as companies are rushing to launch similar AI-powered products. The fight has escalated even more since rival companies are fighting over a small pool of advanced AI researchers and engineers. As demand has increased more and more, candidates with the necessary expertise remain less and can demand huge benefits and pay packages.

Google has become a prime target for companies who are seeking to poach experts as it has some of the sector's top researchers. Earlier it was reported that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been writing personal emails to AI researchers at Google's DeepMind aiming to recruit them. Meta has also been offering jobs to candidates without conducting any interviews and has eased its policy of not granting higher salaries to staff with competing job offers.

On Meta's plans, Mark Zuckerberg said, “We have built up the capacity to do this at a scale that may be larger than any other individual company. I think a lot of people may not appreciate that.”