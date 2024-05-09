Byju Raveendran to sales staff amid crisis: ‘Your job is not to sell, but to…’
The edtech company's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran held a meeting with almost 1,500 sales associates, it was reported.
Byju's cut prices for its courses by up to 30 percent and rolled out flexible working policies for sales staff amid crisis, Moneycontrol reported citing people in the know. The edtech company's founder and CEO Byju Raveendran held a meeting with almost 1,500 sales associates and urged them to be more empathetic while selling courses rather than adopting the earlier aggressive selling technique.
The report quoted a source as saying, “Byju's has completed its transition from a push-based to a pull-based sales model, which is driven by love for learning rather than the fear of missing out. Managers will now act as coaches, focused on supporting and enabling the sales team rather than enforcing strict call quotas.”
As per the report, Byju Raveendran told sales associates, “Your job is not to sell, but to counsel. You are not sales people; you are education counsellors, empowering students to become better learners.”
“If you can get results by spending just half an hour a day, please do that. Want to only work on the weekends? Why not?” he added.
Additionally, the company is offering annual subscription of the BYJU'S Learning App at ₹12,000, inclusive of taxes. BYJU'S Classes and BYJU'S Tuition Centres (BTC) are priced at ₹24,000 and ₹36,000.
“In the first month, they are offered 100 percent of the revenue they generate while the managers will get a 20 percent of the revenue from the company,” the report quoted a source as saying.
