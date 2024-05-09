 Bryan Johnson on reversing age: ‘Was consuming a sad American diet, then…' - Hindustan Times
Bryan Johnson on reversing age: ‘Was consuming a sad American diet, then…'

ByMallika Soni
May 09, 2024 12:59 PM IST

Bryan Johnson said that he had a rude awakening which made him change his entire lifestyle. Here's what happened

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson boasts of reversing his epigenetic age by 5.1 years. How did he do it? The millionaire claimed that he has been using a anti-ageing regime on which he spends more than $2 million every year. As per the program named Project Blueprint, the millionaire consumes over 100 supplements a day and follows a very strict diet. But this was not always the case, Bryan Johnson shared.

Bryan Johnson's day starts with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. (Twitter/bryan_johnson)
Bryan Johnson's day starts with two dozen supplements and a green juice with creatine and collagen peptides. (Twitter/bryan_johnson)

The entrepreneur said that he had a rude awakening which made him change his entire lifestyle. He acknowledged in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “Three years ago I wasn’t in a good place. A lifetime consuming a sad American diet of fast food, junk food, and processed sugar. Fighting through ten years of chronic depression in my 20s. And entrepreneur martyrdom, doing anything for professional success including skipping sleep and ignoring basic self care. Worn down and fed up, I endeavored to assess what the best science could do for my health.”

Now he claimed he has major gains as he is now “aging slower than 99% of 20 year olds and am in the top 1% of: + Muscle mass & function + Fat mass + Inflammation + Cardiovascular fitness + Bone mass + Sleep + Combined clinical markers.”

The millionaire has also put part his strict diet regime- “Blueprint stack"- for sale. The stack consists of a blueberry nut mix, extra virgin olive oil, nutty pudding and a special “longevity mix” as well as a series of supplements, he has said. It is priced at $343.

He asserted, “Note, I achieved these markers of health while working as hard or harder than I ever have. You can build and maintain optimal health.”

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024,, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

© 2024 HindustanTimes
