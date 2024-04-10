 Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation over 6 years: ‘My face ID is confused’ - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation over 6 years: ‘My face ID is confused’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 11:53 AM IST

Bryan Johnson is a former Silicon Valley CEO who claimed that he has reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a anti-ageing regime

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson shared pictures of his transformation over six years. The photo collage showed him at three different stages of his life – in 2018, in 2023 and in 2024. The 46-year-old is a former Silicon Valley CEO who claimed that he has reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a anti-ageing regime on which he spends more than $2 million every year. The regime is called Project Blueprint and includes consuming more than 100 supplements a day and a strict diet.

Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age by following a strict program called Project Blueprint.
Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age by following a strict program called Project Blueprint.

Bryan Johnson's transformation photos

Read more: Is Google CEO Sundar Pichai surprised by AI? He says ‘Yes and no’

“Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning...” Bryan Johnson wrote while sharing the transformation collage on X (formerly Twitter).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

See Bryan Johnson's post here

Bryan Johnson “longevity mix”

Earlier, the millionaire put a part of his strict diet regime for anyone who's interested as he put out his “Blueprint stack” for sale. The stack consists of a blueberry nut mix, extra virgin olive oil, nutty pudding and a special “longevity mix” and is at $343.

Read more: Apple's major milestone: Company now makes 1 in 7 iPhones in India as output hits $14 billion

Sharing the details, he claimed that the Blueprint stack is “second only to Mother’s milk" and is built upon more than 1,000 clinical trials.

Read more: Mukesh Ambani- Elon Musk in talks for Tesla EV unit in Maharashtra? ‘At initial stage’

The product is available for delivery to 23 countries: US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, the company said.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On