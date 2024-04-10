Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation over 6 years: ‘My face ID is confused’
Bryan Johnson is a former Silicon Valley CEO who claimed that he has reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a anti-ageing regime
Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson shared pictures of his transformation over six years. The photo collage showed him at three different stages of his life – in 2018, in 2023 and in 2024. The 46-year-old is a former Silicon Valley CEO who claimed that he has reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a anti-ageing regime on which he spends more than $2 million every year. The regime is called Project Blueprint and includes consuming more than 100 supplements a day and a strict diet.
Bryan Johnson's transformation photos
Read more: Is Google CEO Sundar Pichai surprised by AI? He says ‘Yes and no’
“Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning...” Bryan Johnson wrote while sharing the transformation collage on X (formerly Twitter).
See Bryan Johnson's post here
Bryan Johnson “longevity mix”
Earlier, the millionaire put a part of his strict diet regime for anyone who's interested as he put out his “Blueprint stack” for sale. The stack consists of a blueberry nut mix, extra virgin olive oil, nutty pudding and a special “longevity mix” and is at $343.
Read more: Apple's major milestone: Company now makes 1 in 7 iPhones in India as output hits $14 billion
Sharing the details, he claimed that the Blueprint stack is “second only to Mother’s milk" and is built upon more than 1,000 clinical trials.
Read more: Mukesh Ambani- Elon Musk in talks for Tesla EV unit in Maharashtra? ‘At initial stage’
The product is available for delivery to 23 countries: US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, the company said.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs