Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation over 6 years: ‘My face ID is confused’

Tech entrepreneur Bryan Johnson shared pictures of his transformation over six years. The photo collage showed him at three different stages of his life – in 2018, in 2023 and in 2024. The 46-year-old is a former Silicon Valley CEO who claimed that he has reversed his epigenetic age by 5.1 years through a anti-ageing regime on which he spends more than $2 million every year. The regime is called Project Blueprint and includes consuming more than 100 supplements a day and a strict diet. Bryan Johnson claims to have reversed his biological age by following a strict program called Project Blueprint.

Bryan Johnson's transformation photos

“Even my Face ID is confused. I'm transitioning...” Bryan Johnson wrote while sharing the transformation collage on X (formerly Twitter).

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

See Bryan Johnson's post here

Bryan Johnson “longevity mix”

Earlier, the millionaire put a part of his strict diet regime for anyone who's interested as he put out his “Blueprint stack” for sale. The stack consists of a blueberry nut mix, extra virgin olive oil, nutty pudding and a special “longevity mix” and is at $343.

Sharing the details, he claimed that the Blueprint stack is “second only to Mother’s milk" and is built upon more than 1,000 clinical trials.

The product is available for delivery to 23 countries: US, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Singapore, Sweden, Switzerland, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, the company said.