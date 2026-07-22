Oppn thrives on false narratives, BJP stands for truth: Adityanath

GORAKHPUR Launching a sharp attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the Opposition of spreading a “false narrative” to mislead voters, create confusion and disseminate misinformation ahead of the 2027 UP Assembly elections. Referring to the SP’s previous tenure, the CM alleged that a “Saifai syndicate” had monopolised government recruitment and welfare schemes before 2017. (File Photo)

Addressing nearly 900 BJP booth presidents from the Gorakhpur urban and Gorakhpur rural assembly segments at the Baba Gambhir Nath auditorium, the CM urged party workers to counter what he described as the Opposition’s “mischievous conspiracies” at the grassroots level. He declared that polling booths are the “real Kurukshetra” where the 2027 Assembly elections will ultimately be decided.

Adityanath alleged that the Opposition had earlier incited farmers and was now attempting to mislead students through protests. Without referring to any specific agitation, he drew a parallel with the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), claiming that similar tactics were being repeated to promote lawlessness and caste-based divisions. He asserted that the BJP remained committed to development, public welfare, cultural heritage and good governance.

Referring to the SP’s previous tenure, the CM alleged that a “Saifai syndicate” had monopolised government recruitment and welfare schemes before 2017.

“Before 2017, recruitment and government schemes were dominated by the ‘Saifai syndicate’. The BJP stands for truth, while the Opposition believes that repeating a lie a hundred times can make it appear true,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also claimed that during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Opposition spread misleading information regarding reservations and made “false promises”, including financial assistance to citizens. He further said that while the BJP had honoured Dr BR Ambedkar, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maharishi Valmiki and Sant Ravidas, the Congress and the SP had glorified Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Calling the booth the BJP’s most important organisational unit, Adityanath reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan, “Mera booth sabse mazboot” (my booth, the strongest booth).

“The real electoral battle is fought at the booth level. Whoever wins the booth wins the election. A booth is the real Kurukshetra of democracy,” the CM said, adding that a strong booth-level organisation would help the BJP return to power in Uttar Pradesh for a third consecutive term in the 2027 Assembly elections.