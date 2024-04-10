 Apple's major milestone: Company now makes 1 in 7 iPhones in India as output hits $14 billion - Hindustan Times
Apple's major milestone: Company now makes 1 in 7 iPhones in India as output hits $14 billion

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 11:39 AM IST

Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China as geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington rise.

Apple increased its iPhone production in India as the company assembled $14 billion worth of iPhones in fiscal 2024, Bloomberg reported. Apple now manufactures approximately 14% of its flagship devices in India. This means Apple makes about 1 in 7 iPhones in India, the report claimed. Foxconn and Pegatron, two major Taiwanese manufacturers, played a significant role in boosting Apple's production output in India. 

An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China. (Reuters)
An Apple logo is pictured in an Apple store in Paris, France. Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China. (Reuters)

Foxconn and Pegatron's contribution

Foxconn assembled nearly 67% of the India-made iPhones while Pegatron Corp contributed about 17%, Bloomberg reported. The remaining portion was produced at Wistron Corp's plant in Karnataka which was taken over by the Tata Group in 2023.

Apply moving beyond China?

Apple is looking to diversify its supply chain beyond China as geopolitical tensions between Beijing and Washington rise. China is the largest iPhone-making hub in the world but Apple is ramping up iPhone production in India as it strategically expands its manufacturing footprint to reduce reliance on a single location.

It was earlier reported that Pegatron is in advanced discussions to transfer control of its only iPhone manufacturing facility which is located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu to the Tata Group. 

Tata Group is constructing another plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu where Pegatron is expected to become its joint venture partner, news agency Reuters reported. 

