Avenue Supermart share price hits new 52-week high. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 11:03 AM IST

Avenue Supermart share price: Avenue Supermart stock was trading at ₹4,775, up 1.3 per cent from the previous close on the NSE.

Avenue Supermart share price: Shares of Avenue Supermart gained more than one per cent to hit a new 52-week high of 4,784 today (April 10). This comes after the company- operators of DMart- announced the opening of a new store in Bengaluru. With this the total number of stores reached 366.

Avenue Supermart share price: This comes after the company- operators of DMart- announced the opening of a new store in Bengaluru.
Avenue Supermart share price: This comes after the company- operators of DMart- announced the opening of a new store in Bengaluru.

Avenue Supermart share price today

At 9.20 am, Avenue Supermart stock was trading at 4,775, up 1.3 per cent from the previous close on the NSE. The share has rallied over 20 per cent in the past month.

Avenue Supermart revenue

The company announced a 20 per cent rise in standalone revenue at 12,393 crore in the final quarter of FY24.

Avenue Supermart share price: Brokerage firms on the stock

Morgan Stanley stuck to its "overweight" call on the stock and set a price target of 4,695. The stock has already been surpassed. The brokerage said that the revenue growth surpassed 18 per cent seen in the first nine months of FY24. This was mainly driven by a same-store sales growth (SSSG) of 11 per cent, marking the highest SSSG in the past five quarters, it said.

Earlier, CLSA raised its target price to 5,514 from 5,307, maintaining "buy" call as the brokerage said that the company has promising growth opportunities in previously unexplored markets.

Wednesday, April 10, 2024
