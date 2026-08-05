Pregnant women, newborns evacuated after blaze at Jalandhar hospital ward

Jalandhar A fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the mother and child department at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital on Tuesday morning (HT)

A tragedy was averted at the Jalandhar Civil Hospital early Tuesday morning after a fire broke out in the gynaecology ward of the mother and child department.

A coordinated rescue effort by duty doctors, paramedics and attendants ensured the safe evacuation of as many as 60 patients, including pregnant women and newborns.

According to medical superintendent Dr Namita Ghai, the blaze erupted around 5:30am in the antenatal room, which functions as a labour room. At the time of the incident, four pregnant women inside the room had to be immediately moved to other wards. A preliminary investigation revealed that the fire and subsequent heavy smoke were triggered by a short-circuit caused by the overheating of two air conditioners.