 Jefferies' target prices for Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco: Complete details here - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Jefferies' target prices for Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco: Complete details here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 09:54 AM IST

Jefferies upheld "buy" ratings on Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries stocks. Here's all you need to know

Jefferies remained bullish on Indian metal companies as a recent resurgence in the global manufacturing activity has been witnessed in the US and China. In a recent note, the brokerage firm said that it had constructive views on Indian metal sector, particularly copper and aluminium. This comes after the Nifty metal index surged over 1 per cent, closing at 8,894.4 on April 9.

Jefferies attributed the positive sentiment in metal stocks to the significant rise in manufacturing activities reported by China and the US.
Jefferies attributed the positive sentiment in metal stocks to the significant rise in manufacturing activities reported by China and the US.

Jefferies ratings for Tata Steel and Hindalco

Read more: Airfare surge amid Vistara crisis: You may now have to pay up to 30% more on these major routes

Jefferies upheld "buy" ratings on Tata Steel and Hindalco Industries stocks. The brokerage raised target price- Tata Steel's to 200 from 165, a 20 per cent upside from the closing price on April 9 and Hindalco's to 700 from 610, almost 20 per cent higher from closing price on April 9.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Jefferies ratings for JSW Steel

Read more: Automatic EPF account transfer from old to new job: How EPFO account transfer facility works?

The brokerage retained "hold" call on JSW Steel. The brokerage raised the target price to 900 from 800 which implies a 3 per cent upside from April 9 closing price.

What Jefferies said on metal stocks?

Read more: Paytm share price falls nearly 3% after payments bank chief quits

Jefferies attributed the positive sentiment in metal stocks to the significant rise in manufacturing activities reported by China and the US. As these two countries are major consumers of metal, increase in manufacturing activity means a heightened demand for metal. US manufacturing sector witnessed growth for the first time in 18 months manufacturing PMI surged to 50.3 in March from 47.8 in February. China's manufacturing activity also expanded in March for the first time since September as the PMI rose to 50.8 in March from 49.1 in February.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Jefferies' target prices for Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco: Complete details here
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On