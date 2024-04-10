Paytm share price falls nearly 3% after payments bank chief quits
Surinder Chawla cited personal reasons as the reason for his resignation and said that he will be relieved from his duties on June 26.
Paytm share price: Shares of Paytm fell nearly 3 per cent today (April 10) after Surinder Chawla stepped down as the Paytm Payments Bank managing director and chief executive. Surinder Chawla cited personal reasons as the reason for his resignation and said that he will be relieved from his duties on June 26. Paytm parent One 97 Communications said in the release that "nearly all agreements between the company and PPBL have been terminated".
Read more: This question keeps Google CEO Sundar Pichai up at night: ‘You’re always susceptible'
Earlier, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma resigned from the board of PPBL to enable the reconstitution of the board.
More on Paytm crisis
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed business restrictions on PPBL which included stop on accepting fresh deposits and doing credit transactions after February 29. This deadline was later extended to March 15. Ahead of this deadline, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) granted approval to Paytm to participate in UPI services as a third-party application provider (TPAP) as per the multi-bank model.
Read more: Airfare surge amid Vistara crisis: You may now have to pay up to 30% more on these major routes
Paytm's UPI market share falls
Paytm's unified payments interface (UPI) market share dropped to 9 per cent in March. This is its lowest level in the last four years, as per data available on the NPCI website. In February, the market share dropped to 11 per cent from January following RBI's restrictions on PPBL.
Read more: One Vehicle, One FASTag: What happens if your vehicle has multiple FASTAgs, how to update KYC
BofA resumes Paytm coverage
Bank of America (BofA) resumed its coverage on Paytm stock with an 'underperform' rating. It set a target price of ₹400- 1 per cent downside from the April 9 closing price of ₹404.50 on the NSE. The brokerage said that Paytm is expected to witness a gradual growth in its lending business.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs