One Vehicle, One FASTag: What happens if your vehicle has multiple FASTAgs, how to update KYC

FASTag: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) enforced the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' rule from April 1 following which the use of a single FASTag for multiple vehicles cannot be done. NHAI had earlier extended the compliance deadline to the end of March to accommodate Paytm FASTag users as well. Through this rule, misuse of FASTags will be stopped as each vehicle will now be associated with a single active FASTag. One Vehicle, One FASTag: If you need to verify the status of FASTags linked to your vehicle, here's all you need to know

What happens if a vehicle has multiple FASTAgs?

If a vehicle has multiple FASTags, the most recently acquired one will be the only one activated. All other FASTags will be deactivated.

How to recharge your FASTag?

Vehicle owners can recharge their FASTag through any bank or via various payment methods, including BBPS, UPI, and net banking.

How to check FASTag status?

If you need to verify the status of FASTags linked to your vehicle, use the following steps:

Visit the official website at https://www.npci.org.in/what-we-do/netc-fastag/check-your-netc-fastag-status Add your vehicle details and select ‘Submit’. You can then review the status information tha tis provided for each FASTag linked or associated with your vehicle.

What about incomplete FASTag KYC?

If you FASTag KYC be incomplete, notifications are sent through email, SMS, or the bank's app about the same. In order to update your KYC, you can do so through these methods

For NHAI FASTags: Visit https://fastag.ihmcl.com, log in and update your KYC online.

For bank-issued FASTags: Visit https://www.netc.org.in/request-for-netc-fastag, select your issuing bank and update your KYC online.

If you do not get any notification for incomplete KYC that means it is complete.