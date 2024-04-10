Eid Bank Holiday 2024: Banks will be closed for Eid-Ul-Fitr in these states. Check complete list here
Eid Bank Holiday 2024: Banks in some states will be closed for Ramzan-Id (Eid-Ul-Fitr) as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. The commencement of Eid-Ul-Fitr depends on the sighting of the cresent moon- a symbol for the beginning of the month of Shawwal. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has categorised bank holidays into three categories: Negotiable Instruments Act Holidays, Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Holidays and Bank Account Closing Holidays.
In which states are banks closed on April 11 for Eid-Ul-Fitr?
April 10: Banks will be closed in Kerala
April 11: Banks are closed in most of the states except Chandigarh, Sikkim, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh.
Which are the other bank holidays in April 2024?
April 13- For Bohag Bihu/Cheiraoba/Baisakhi/Biju Festival, banks are closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu and Srinagar.
April 15- For Bohag Bihu/Himachal Day, banks are closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh.
April 16- To mark Ram Navami, banks are closed in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhan and HImachal Pradesh.
April 20- For Garia Puja, banks are closed in Tripura.
Will digital banking services be available on bank holidays?
Yes, digital facilities will be available for all banks even on bank holidays. You can access internet banking and mobile banking platforms as well to conduct fund transfers, loan applications, fixed deposit management, and more.
