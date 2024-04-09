Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024 prayer timings in Delhi, Kolkata, Allahabad, Lucknow, Patna and other cities of the country

Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: One of the largest festivals of the Muslim community is here. Every year, Eid-Ul-Fitr is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Eid-Ul-Fitr denotes the end of the month of Ramadan. Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is observed by the Muslim community throughout the world by fasting. Muslims, during the month of Ramadan, consume a pre-dawn meal called suhur and keep fast for the entire day till sunset. After dusk, they break their fast with dates and water. Iftar-special dishes are also prepared during this time to be relished with friends and family. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10. If not, then the festival will be observed on April 11.

The end of Ramadan is marked with Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities. This year, Ramadan started on March 11. The end of Ramadan will be decided based on the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eid-Ul-Fitr will be celebrated on April 10. If not, then the festival will be observed on April 11.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

ALSO READ: Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 or April 11 in India? Muslim body chief clears the air

On Eid-Ul-Fitr, people offer a special namaz to Allah in the mosque, and back in festivities. Eid-special dishes such as Biryani, Kebabs, seviyan are prepared at home. Children of the family receive Eidi from the elders. As we gear up to celebrate Eid-Ul-Fitr for this year, here is a list of prayer timings for the cities in India:

City wise namaz timings in India

Delhi: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:21 AM on April 10.

Kolkata: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:41 AM on April 10.

Allahabad: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:05 AM on April 10.

Lucknow: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:07 AM on April 10.

Patna: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 5:51 AM on April 10.

Bengaluru: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:30 AM on April 10.

Chandigarh: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:21 AM on April 10.

Kochi: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:37 AM on April 10.

Mumbai: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:345 AM on April 10.

Hyderabad: The prayer timing for Eid-Ul-Fitr is at 6:24 AM on April 10.