Eid-ul-Fitr on April 10 or April 11 in India? Muslim body chief clears the air

If the Moon is sighted on Tuesday, April 9, Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 10, otherwise, it will be observed the following day, said Islamic Centre of India's head Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali. Muslims gesture as they await the sighting of the crescent moon that marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.(Representative Image/REUTERS)

The timing of Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Ramadan fast, is determined by the sighting of the crescent Moon, as per the Muslim lunar calendar.

“If the Moon is spotted today, then Eid will be celebrated on April 10, otherwise it'll be on April 11. We appeal to Namazis to offer Namaz at Eidgah,” Maulana Khalid Rashid Firangi Mahali said.

"You should help the poor and needy with all your heart. I appeal to you to not offer Namaz on the roads. Your wishes will be fulfilled on the day. You should pray for the nation's progress and prosperity," he added.

The sighting of the Shawwal crescent Moon, signalling the end of Ramadan, wasn't reported on April 8 in several Middle Eastern countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, home of holy Islamic shrines, declared that the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays will commence on Wednesday.

"Supreme Court declares tomorrow the last day of Ramadan and Wednesday the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr," the official Saudi Press Agency said on its X account on Monday.

Similarly, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar announced the same date for Eid celebrations. Consequently, Eid-ul-Fitr will be observed on April 10, following a 30-day fast instead of the usual 29 days.

Ramadan, a sacred month for Muslims worldwide, involves fasting from dawn till dusk as part of Islamic tradition. The period is also dedicated to prayer, with mosques bustling with worshippers, especially during evening prayers.