Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: 30 Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to loved ones
Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: Check out this list of best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to wish your family and friends ‘Eid Mubarak’
Fasting is Ramadan is not just abstaining from food but also, on a deeper notion, is a feast of self-discipline, a banquet of spiritual renewal and a banquet of divine connection for Muslims and as we gear up to sight the crescent moon smiling upon us, chand raat and Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 are just around the corner, arriving like a symphony of joy, uniting hearts in gratitude and souls in celebration. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and is a time of celebration and gratitude for the successful completion of the month-long fasts that find its origins in the early years of Islam when the Prophet Muhammad, who received the revelations of the Quran, taught his followers about the importance of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan hence, fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam.
The month of Ramadan holds immense significance for Muslims as it is believed that during this month, the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad over a period of several years and at the end of Ramadan, the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr takes place, marking the successful completion of the month-long fast. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated immediately after the end of Ramadan, on the first day of the 10th Islamic month i.e. Shawwal and it begins with the sighting of the new moon, signifying the start of a new lunar month.
As you get ready to spot the Shawwal crescent tonight, check out this list of best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to wish your family and friends ‘Eid Mubarak’ -
- 🌙 Wishing you and your family a joyful Eid-ul-Fitr filled with love, laughter, and blessings. Eid Mubarak! 🎉🕌
- Ramadan is the gentle rain that nourishes the soul, while Eid is the rainbow that colours our world with hope, love and blessings. Hope you have the best of both. Eid Mubarak!
- May the magic of this Eid bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones! ✨🌟
- 🌸 Eid is a time to celebrate, cherish memories, and strengthen bonds. Wishing you a wonderful Eid-ul-Fitr with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak! 🌸
- 🕋 May Allah's blessings shine upon you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. Eid Mubarak! 🕋
- In the stillness of Ramadan, we find the strength to conquer our inner battles, and in the celebration of Eid, we rejoice in victory and unity. Ramadan teaches us the beauty of patience, the power of prayer and the grace of gratitude, while Eid crowns our journey with the jewels of joy and blessings. Alvida Ramadan and Eid Mubarak from us to you!
- 🌟 As the crescent moon shines above, I wish you an Eid filled with love, joy, and togetherness. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🎊
- 🌺 On this blessed day of Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with health, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak! 🌺
- 🌈 Sending you warm wishes on Eid-ul-Fitr, may this day bring peace and prosperity to your life. Eid Mubarak! 🌈
- 🌼 May the divine blessings of Allah fill your life with peace, happiness, and success. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! 🌼
- 🌺 Eid-ul-Fitr is a time for gratitude, reflection, and celebration. Wishing you a blessed and joyful Eid with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak! 🌟
- 🕌 May the spirit of Eid bring unity, compassion, and love to our hearts and homes. Eid Mubarak to all! 🌙🎉
- 🌷 On this special day, may Allah shower his blessings upon you and fulfill all your wishes. Eid Mubarak! 🌷
- 💖 As we celebrate Eid, let's remember the importance of kindness, generosity, and forgiveness. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! 💖
- 🎉 May the beauty of Eid fill your heart with joy, and may Allah grant all your prayers and wishes. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🎊
- 🌸 Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to appreciate the blessings in our lives and spread happiness to others. Wishing you a joyful Eid with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak! 🌸
- 🌼 May Allah's blessings be with you today, tomorrow, and always. Eid Mubarak to you and your family! 🌟🕌
- Eid is the canvas upon which we paint our gratitude, the tapestry woven with threads of love, kindness and cherished memories. Wishing you a nostalgic and memorable Eid Mubarak!
- 🌟 As we gather to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, let's pray for peace, harmony, and prosperity for everyone around the world. Eid Mubarak! 🌙🎉
- 🌷 Eid is a day to rejoice, reflect, and renew our faith. Wishing you a blessed Eid-ul-Fitr with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak! 🌷
- 🌺 May this Eid bring countless blessings, happiness, and success to your life. Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones! 🌸
- 💖 On this special occasion, I pray that Allah's blessings light up your path and lead you to success and happiness. Eid Mubarak! 💖
- 🌼 Eid-ul-Fitr is a time of gratitude and joy, may Allah's blessings fill your life with love, peace, and prosperity. Eid Mubarak! 🌟
- 🎊 May the spirit of Eid bring us closer to our loved ones and strengthen the bonds of friendship and brotherhood. Eid Mubarak! 🌙
- As the sun sets on Ramadan, the moon of Eid rises, illuminating the path of unity, compassion and renewed faith. Eid Mubarak! May our hearts open wide to receive the blessings of the divine.
- 🌟 Wishing you a Eid filled with laughter, good food, and cherished moments with your family and friends. Eid Mubarak! 🕌
- 🌸 As the month of Ramadan comes to an end, may Allah accept our prayers and grant us forgiveness. Eid Mubarak! 🌙
- 💖 On this joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, may Allah bless you with happiness, health, and success. Eid Mubarak! 🌷
- 🎉 Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to celebrate blessings, spread love, and create beautiful memories. Wishing you a joyful Eid with your dear ones. Eid Mubarak! 🌟
- May the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr this year, fill your life with peace, joy and blessings and may your prayers and fasts be accepted by the Most Merciful. Aameen! Eid Mubarak!
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.