Fasting is Ramadan is not just abstaining from food but also, on a deeper notion, is a feast of self-discipline, a banquet of spiritual renewal and a banquet of divine connection for Muslims and as we gear up to sight the crescent moon smiling upon us, chand raat and Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 are just around the corner, arriving like a symphony of joy, uniting hearts in gratitude and souls in celebration. Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the "Festival of Breaking the Fast," marks the end of Ramadan, the holy month of fasting and is a time of celebration and gratitude for the successful completion of the month-long fasts that find its origins in the early years of Islam when the Prophet Muhammad, who received the revelations of the Quran, taught his followers about the importance of fasting during the holy month of Ramadan hence, fasting from dawn to sunset during Ramadan is considered one of the Five Pillars of Islam. Eid-Ul-Fitr 2024: 30 Best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes, Facebook status to wish Eid Mubarak to loved ones (Photo by Pinterest)

The month of Ramadan holds immense significance for Muslims as it is believed that during this month, the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad over a period of several years and at the end of Ramadan, the joyous celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr takes place, marking the successful completion of the month-long fast. Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated immediately after the end of Ramadan, on the first day of the 10th Islamic month i.e. Shawwal and it begins with the sighting of the new moon, signifying the start of a new lunar month.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

As you get ready to spot the Shawwal crescent tonight, check out this list of best SMS, Eid WhatsApp messages, quotes, wishes and Facebook status to wish your family and friends ‘Eid Mubarak’ -