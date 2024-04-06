Family activities for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: Fun and meaningful ways to celebrate together

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Eid-ul-Fitr is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the world. Celebrated by the Muslim community, Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the most special festivals. Also known as Meethi Eid, Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of a month-long fasting for Ramadan. Ramadan is observed during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan, for this year, started on March 11 with the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. The end of Ramadan is expected to be on April 10. It will also be determined by the sighting of the crescent moon in Saudi Arabia. On Eid-ul-Fitr, people get together with their family and friends and spend the day together.(Unsplash)

Eid-ul-Fitr is the time of celebrations. The joy of sharing and togetherness is celebrated during one of the largest festivals - Eid-ul-Fitr.

Fun and meaningful ways to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr:

Making moon and stars: The crescent moon holds a lot of religious and spiritual relevance for Islam. Eid-ul-Fitr is also determined by the sighting of the moon. Paper moon and stars can be made to decorate the corners of the house. You can even add fairy lights to it and add to the glow of Eid celebrations.

Making gift cards: Eid-ul-Fitr celebrates the joy of giving and sharing. Making gift cards and writing our heart out to the ones we love on the auspicious day of Eid-ul-Fitr can bring us closer.

Sighting the moon: We can have a fun game planned with the members of the family. The first one to sight the moon on Eid-ul-Fitr will get a gift. We can make DIY binoculars and place them in several parts of the house. This game can bring us closer and make Eid fun.