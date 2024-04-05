Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 style guide: Top fashion trends and outfit ideas to celebrate the festival

Eid Al Fitr is one of the biggest Islamic festivals. After a month of fasting during Ramadan, Eid marks the beginning of a festive period of celebration and friendship. It is also known as Meethi Eid and is celebrated on the first day of the 10th Shawwal in the Islamic calendar. This year's celebrations will take place on April 11, 2024. This auspicious occasion not only brings with it joyous festivities but also an opportunity to showcase style and elegance in fashion. In the world of fashion, this festival serves as a platform to explore both tradition and modernity. From vibrant colours to intricate embroideries, from flowing silhouettes to tailored cuts, the fashion landscape for Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 offers a myriad of options to express your unique style and personality. (Also read: When is Eid? Will solar eclipse impact ending of Ramadan and moon sighting? ) Elevate your Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations to new heights with our exclusive style guide for 2024(Pexels)

Eid-ul-Fitr 2024 Fashion Trends and Outfit Ideas

Ravi Gupta, Creative Director of Gargee Designers shared with HT Lifestyle some popular fashion trends and ideas that you can try this Eid-ul-Fitr.

Olive Embroidered Bundi Set

The embroidered Bundi set is the perfect blend of comfort and fashion. The olive green colour and fabrics such as cotton silk for the kurta for the kurta and poly silk for the Bundi jacket can be the perfect outfit inspiration. What makes it special is its pretty appliqué work and intricate embroidery. It usually consists of 3 pieces - a kurta, pants and the Bundi jacket. The ensemble offers a relaxed fit and is ideal for special occasions like Eid. Whether you are visiting family, attending prayers at the mosque or participating in cultural events, this ensemble exudes sophistication while embracing the spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Green Lucknowi Kurta Set

The Green Lucknowi Kurta Set brings a vibrant touch to your wardrobe with its striking green colour and elegant design. The lightweight georgette fabric ensures comfort and breathability, making it ideal for outdoor evenings. Wear a stylish kurta and a comfortable churidar for simplicity and versatility in styling options. As you gather with family and friends to mark the end of Ramadan and celebrate the blessings of the holy month, the green Lucknowi kurta set becomes a symbol of both tradition and modernity, reflecting the spirit of renewal and joy that defines Eid-ul-Fitr.

Green Applique Pintuck Kurta Set

A stunning ensemble that exudes elegance and sophistication. The olive green and gold colour palette adds a touch of opulence, while the luxurious cotton silk fabric ensures both comfort and style. The two-piece set includes a kurta and pyjama and is suitable for the sacred occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, a time for reflection, gratitude, and community bonding. Its versatile styling options effortlessly allow you to elevate your look for celebratory events or maintain a casual yet refined presence for gatherings with loved ones. The relaxed fit of the kurta allows for ease of movement, ensuring both comfort and style.

Green Embroidered Bundi Set

Crafted from a luxurious blend of poly silk for the jacket and cotton silk for the kurta and churidar, Bundi set offers a comfortable yet stylish wear experience. The rich green hue of the ensemble brings a vibrant pop of colour to your wardrobe, symbolizing freshness, harmony, and growth. With its versatile three-piece design comprising a jacket, kurta, and churidar, this set offers endless styling possibilities. Mix and match with other pieces in your wardrobe, or wear them together for a coordinated look that's sure to turn heads and make your Eid festivities even more memorable.