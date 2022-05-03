Eid al-Fitr dessert recipes to make your festival extra special

Eid al-Fitr or Meethi Eid is here and it's the perfect excuse to indulge your sweet tooth and enjoy a variety of mouth-watering desserts with your family and friends. After a month of fasting, the time of feasting is here as Muslims in India celebrate Eid on Tuesday (May 3, 2022). A time to spread cheer and spend a joyful time with your loved ones, a grand Eid feast is generally cooked at home to be lovingly served to family and other guests. (Also read: Eid al-Fitr special: Baklawa to Mutton Seekh Kebab; 4 mouth-watering dishes you must try)

If you are looking for some last-minute recipes, we have got you covered.

Gur Badam Recipe

Gur Badam

Ingredients

* 100g almonds

* 40g jaggery

* 1 tsp water

* 1.5 tsp sesame Seeds

Method

* Toast almonds in a drop or two of olive oil.

* In a frying pan, take jaggery and dissolve it in water.

* Add sesame seeds and almonds to the mix.

* Spread the mix on a sheet pan/tray, and wait till it’s cooled properly.

Besan Ladoo Chocolate Truffles

Besan Laddoo Chocolate Truffles

Ingredients

* 2 cups Besan (gram flour)

* 7 tbsp Desi Ghee

* 0.75 cup castor sugar or powdered sugar

* 1.25 tsp cardamom powder

* 12 chopped cashews (roasted)

* 12 chopped Pistachios (roasted)

* 12 chopped roasted almonds (roasted)

* 12 small Raisins

* 200g Dark Chocolate or Milk Chocolate (as per your preference)

Method

* Roast your (Sieved) besan in a heavy pan on low heat stirring continuously for 10-15 minutes.

* Add ghee to this roasted besan and continue stirring for another 10 minutes till it starts to lose sides of the pan.

* Transfer your besan to a sheet pan and let it cool completely.

* Add sugar and cardamom powder to the mixture and knead it into a dough. There should be no lumps in the batter.

* Add roasted pistachios, cashews, almonds and raisins and mix well. Knead well.

* Make equal size balls out of this mix.

* Melt your choice of chocolate in a microwave. (Take out at small intervals to swirl the chocolate.) You can also melt it on a double boiler.

* Take your previously made laddoos and dip them in chocolate. Let them cool on a non-stick tray.

Variations:

You can add roasted almonds/desiccated coconut to your melted chocolate. You can also add sprinkles on the top of your truffles to make them look prettier.

(Recipes by Chef Ravneet, Founder of Fleurons)

