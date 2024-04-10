 Bandhan Mutual Fund to launch Innovation Fund today: Should you invest? All you need to know - Hindustan Times
Bandhan Mutual Fund to launch Innovation Fund today: Should you invest? All you need to know

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2024 06:00 AM IST

Bandhan MF said the fund is ideal for investors with long-term investment horizon and higher risk appetite who are looking for diversification.

Bandhan Mutual Fund (MF)'s Bandhan Innovation Fund will be launched today (April 10). The scheme will invest in companies with substantial R&D investment, high skilled-employee costs, higher margins or growth, unique products and brand presence, it said. The fund house said, “The fund will allocate its investments across a spectrum of innovators: 35-45 per cent to leading innovators with substantial industry R&D investments; 35-45 per cent to rising innovators utilising innovation for a competitive edge; and 10-15 per cent to emerging innovators.”

Who is the fund ideal for?

Bandhan MF said that the fund is ideal for investors with a long-term investment horizon and higher risk appetite who are looking for diversification in their satellite portfolio. Vishal Kapoor, CEO of Bandhan AMC said, “Innovation has consistently driven companies forward, and today, India's flourishing innovation landscape presents an exciting investment opportunity. We are observing ground-breaking transformations not only in technology but also in sectors like finance, auto, technology, healthcare, entertainment, retail, etc.”

How Bandhan Innovation Fund will allocate investments?

The fund will allocate investments across a spectrum of innovators: 35-45% to innovators with major industry R&D investments, 35-45% to rising innovators utilizing innovation and 10-15% to emerging innovators.

Bandhan Innovation Fund What about exit load?

An exit load of 0.50% of the applicable NAV will be there if redeemed/switched out within 30 days from allotment date. No exit load will be applicable if redeemed/switched out after 30 days from allotment date.

Bandhan Innovation Fund: What is minimum investment amount?

The minimum investment amount for lumpsum purchase is 1,000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter while minimum application amount for additional purchase is 1,000 and any amount thereafter. Minimum amount for repurchase/redemption is 500 or the account balance of the investor, whichever is less. The minimum amount for SIP is 100 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter with a minimum of six installments. For SWP it is 200 and any amount thereafter while for STP it is 500 and any amount thereafter.

