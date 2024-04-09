 Sundar Pichai shares Google's AI plan to beat Amazon, Microsoft: ‘Incredible opportunity’ - Hindustan Times
Sundar Pichai shares Google's AI plan to beat Amazon, Microsoft: ‘Incredible opportunity’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 10:17 PM IST

Sundar Pichai said that Google Cloud is showing progress owing to deep investments that the company has made in Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said that in the fourth quarter of 2023 Google Cloud was at a $36 billion annual revenue run rate. This marks a significant rise- almost five times more than it was five years ago. At the Google Cloud Next event, Sundar Pichai said that Google Cloud is showing progress owing to deep investments that the company has made in Artificial Intelligence (AI). The comments come as Google has made a massive AI push across its products and services as it competes with Microsoft and Amazon.

Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai talked about the way in which big companies are using AI in Google Cloud.(AFP)
Google and Alphabet Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai talked about the way in which big companies are using AI in Google Cloud.(AFP)

He said, “We’ve known for a while that AI will be the next technology to transform companies. Our investments in AI infrastructure and models help put us at the forefront of the AI platform shift."

Google's competition with Amazon and Microsoft

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Amazon led cloud infrastructure market with 31% market share while Microsoft had 24% share. Google stood at only 11% market share which has propelled the company to bet on AI in order to improve its position. Sundar Pichai shared that Vertex AI, Google Cloud’s platform, is being used by 1 million developers.

Highlighting on how big companies are using AI in Google Cloud, he said, “Many customers are using generative AI to build agents that can process information in video, audio or text formats. These agents can help with specific tasks — like customer service or creative design, while learning and improving over time,” he said.

What Sundar Pichai said on Google's partners?

Sundar Pichai also talked about Uber, Mercedes-Benz and Palo Alto Networks- companies that are partnering with Google Cloud. He said, “Just as cloud computing changed how businesses worked a decade ago, AI is going to drive incredible opportunity and progress all over again."

