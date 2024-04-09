 Ola Cabs’ international exit: Company to focus on India, leave these markets - Hindustan Times
Ola Cabs’ international exit: Company to focus on India, leave these markets

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 09:53 PM IST

Ola has started informing users through notifications about the impending closure.

Ola Cabs is set to exit all of its existing international markets- the UK, Australia and New Zealand by the end of this month. The ride-hailing major has started informing users through notifications about the impending closure as operations will pause in Australia from April 12.

Ola began operations in Australia and New Zealand in 2018.
Ola began operations in Australia and New Zealand in 2018.

Ola’s message to its drivers in Australia

Ola began operations in Australia and New Zealand in 2018 but it was reported by the Australian Financial Review, citing an email which was sent to Ola’s drivers, that the company has asked them to remove all related labels and stop taking bookings under its permits from April 12.

“The future of mobility is electric—not just in personal mobility, but also for the ride-hailing business and there is immense opportunity for expansion in India. With this clear focus, we’ve reassessed our priorities and have decided to shut down our overseas ride-hailing business in its current form,” a spokesperson for Ola said.

What Ola’s Hemant Bakshi said earlier

In January, Ola Cabs’ chief executive Hemant Bakshi said that the company aims to focus more and more on electrification of its fleet. The firm has already bought 8,000 electric scooters from public markets-bound sister firm Ola Electric, he said. Three-wheeler and four-wheeler vehicles employed by Ola would also be electrified completely.

Ola’s subscription-based plans for auto-rickshaw drivers

This comes as Economic Times reported that both Ola and Uber have started offering subscription-based plans for auto-rickshaw drivers on their platforms instead of charging a booking fee or commission.

