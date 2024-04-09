Cibil score check: How to check Cibil score online without a PAN card? Your step-by-step guide
Cibil score check: Higher score indicates good financial health- meaning that you can take loans and repay them responsibly. Here's how you can check your score
Cibil score check: Maintaining a good credit score is pertinent for securing favourable loan terms. In order to check your credit score from a credit bureau like CIBIL, you need to enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) that is linked to your bank accounts as PAN is used as an identity document for income tax-related purposes. Cibil's full form is Credit Information Bureau India Limited. It provides credit ratings to companies and can be used to check credit score which it shows using a three-digit number ranging between 300 and 900.
Cibil score check: What does a higher score mean?
A higher score indicates good financial health- meaning that you can take loans and repay them responsibly.
How to check credit score online without PAN?
In case you are facing difficulty in accessing your credit score online without a PAN card, you can check free CIBIL scores online, without the need for a PAN card.
Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the Cibil score without a PAN card:
- Visit the official Cibil website and click on the option ‘Personal CIBIL Score,’ followed by ‘Get your free CIBIL score.’
- You can also go directly to this link: https://myscore.cibil.com/CreditView/enrollShort_new.page?enterprise=CIBIL
- You can then create an account by entering email ID and adding a secure password.
- Enter your full name and select alternative identification documents like passport, voter ID, or driver's licence, in place of a PAN card.
- Complete filling the date of birth and PIN code and select the state. Enter your mobile number and the click on ‘Accept and Continue’.
- You will then receive an OTP which you should enter and then click on ‘Continue’.
- You will then be asked if you want to to pair the device with the account after which you will be successfully enrolled.
- Login with the username and password, click on the ‘Go to dashboard’ option, and you can then see the Cibil score.
