 Cibil score check: How to check Cibil score online without a PAN card? Your step-by-step guide - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Cibil score check: How to check Cibil score online without a PAN card? Your step-by-step guide

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 02:55 PM IST

Cibil score check: Higher score indicates good financial health- meaning that you can take loans and repay them responsibly. Here's how you can check your score

Cibil score check: Maintaining a good credit score is pertinent for securing favourable loan terms. In order to check your credit score from a credit bureau like CIBIL, you need to enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) that is linked to your bank accounts as PAN is used as an identity document for income tax-related purposes. Cibil's full form is Credit Information Bureau India Limited. It provides credit ratings to companies and can be used to check credit score which it shows using a three-digit number ranging between 300 and 900.

Cibil score check: An ideal CIBIL Score that ensures faster approval for your credit application, as well as lower interest rates, is 750 or higher.
Cibil score check: An ideal CIBIL Score that ensures faster approval for your credit application, as well as lower interest rates, is 750 or higher.

Cibil score check: What does a higher score mean?

Read more: PhonePe users can now make payments via UPI in Singapore: Here's how to do it

A higher score indicates good financial health- meaning that you can take loans and repay them responsibly.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

How to check credit score online without PAN?

In case you are facing difficulty in accessing your credit score online without a PAN card, you can check free CIBIL scores online, without the need for a PAN card.

Read more: Is it possible to keep data hidden from Apple on iPhones? ‘Virtually impossible’, experts warn

Here's a step-by-step guide to checking the Cibil score without a PAN card:

  1. Visit the official Cibil website and click on the option ‘Personal CIBIL Score,’ followed by ‘Get your free CIBIL score.’
  2. You can also go directly to this link: https://myscore.cibil.com/CreditView/enrollShort_new.page?enterprise=CIBIL
  3. You can then create an account by entering email ID and adding a secure password.
  4. Enter your full name and select alternative identification documents like passport, voter ID, or driver’s licence, in place of a PAN card. Read more: Aadhaar ATM: You can now get cash at home but are there charges? How to do it? All FAQs answered
  5. Complete filling the date of birth and PIN code and select the state. Enter your mobile number and the click on ‘Accept and Continue’.
  6. You will then receive an OTP which you should enter and then click on ‘Continue’.
  7. You will then be asked if you want to to pair the device with the account after which you will be successfully enrolled.
  8. Login with the username and password, click on the ‘Go to dashboard’ option, and you can then see the Cibil score.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Cibil score check: How to check Cibil score online without a PAN card? Your step-by-step guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On