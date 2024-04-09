PhonePe users can now make payments via UPI in Singapore: Here's how to do it

PhonePe in Singapore: PhonePe has facilitated Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions in Singapore as it joined hands with Singapore Tourism Board (STB). Owing to this, Indian visitors will be able to use the PhonePe app for instant and secure payments at over 8,000 merchants in Singapore. PhonePe said that the initiative will help Indian tourists to provide familiar payment options during their stay. PhonePe in Singapore: The digital payment service PhonePe can also be used in Singapore now. Here's how

PhonePe in Singapore: What PhonePe said on the new option?

Ritesh Pai, Chief Executive Officer of PhonePe's International Business said, "Partnering with STB will facilitate ease of transactions for PhonePe users who now can just pay directly from their existing bank account by scanning a QR code when visiting the island-city."

PhonePe in Singapore: How can you use this payment option?

Download the PhonePe App. After installing, proceed to link the bank account to the app. You just have to scan the provided QR code by participating merchants in Singapore using the PhonePe app which will then initiate UPI transactions. After scanning, enter the payment amount and any additional details. Review the summary and proceed to confirm the payment by entering the UPI PIN.

PhonePe in Singapore: Will there be extra charges on these transactions?

UPI transactions made through PhonePe do not incur additional charges for users but banks can impose any fees for international transactions or currency conversion especially when making payments in a foreign country. These charges may vary depending on the prevailing exchange rates.