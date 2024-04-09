 Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: Stellar debut! Share price lists at Rs. 175, 106% premium - Hindustan Times
Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: Stellar debut! Share price lists at Rs. 175, 106% premium

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO. A high GMP and massive subscription numbers had indicated Creative Graphics IPO wold make a stellar debut today on NSE SME.

In a sensational stock market debut today on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) SME platform, Creative Graphics Solutions share price listed at Rs. 175, which is a whopping premium of 106% on its earlier valuation. The likelihood of huge listing gains were clear already as was indicated by the Creative Graphics Solutions GMP earlier. Creative Graphics Solutions share price rocketed as much as 105.88% from its issue price of Rs. 85.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: The share price listed at a massive high today on the NSE SME today.
Creative Graphics Solutions India's Initial Public Offering (IPO) subscription had concluded on April 4th, following its initiation on March 28. The offering, priced between Rs. 80 to Rs. 85 per share, saw a subscription frenzy and it ended registering an astounding 201.86 times subscription status on the last day, chittorgarh.com reported.

Creative Graphics Solutions India IPO Allocations

The IPO distribution was allocated with 9.12 lakh for non-institutional investors (NIIs), 3.2 lakh shares earmarked for market makers, 18.24 lakh for anchor investors, 30.4 lakh for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), and finally 21.28 lakh was apportioned to retail investors.

On March 27th, it divested 18.24 lakh equity shares at Rs. 85 apiece, amassing a sum of Rs. 15.5 crore from anchor investors. Among them were BofA Securities Europe SA - ODI, QRG Investment and Holdings, Absolute Return Scheme, Astern Capital VCC Arven, Vikasa Global Fund PCC - Eubilia Capital Partners Fund I, and Acintyo Investment Fund PCC - Cell 1.

Creative Graphics Solutions IPO - by the numbers

Detailing the contours of the IPO, Creative Graphics worth was Rs. 54.40 crore and consisted of a fresh issue of 64,00,000 equity shares with a face value of Rs. 10.

Where will the funds go?

The proceeds from the offering are earmarked for fortifying working capital reserves, servicing existing debts, financing capital expenditures, potential acquisitions, and sustaining operational expenses.

Creative Graphics Solutions - Who’s who

At the helm of Creative Graphics Solutions are the two promoters Sarika and Deepanshu Goel.

Creative Graphic Solutions IPO: GMP

Reflecting the pulse of investor sentiment, the grey market premium (GMP) for Creative Graphics IPO was recorded at 66. Effectively this meant a premium over the issue price. In fact, the highest GMP recorded was Rs. 66 and the lowest GMP Rs. 30, according to investorgain.com.

About Creative Graphics

The company specializes in crafting printing plates for flexography, catering to clientele spanning Africa, Thailand, Qatar, Kuwait, Nepal, and beyond the Indian borders.

News / Business / Creative Graphics Solutions IPO: Stellar debut! Share price lists at Rs. 175, 106% premium
