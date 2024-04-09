 Stock market today: These 5 stocks took Sensex from 70k to 75k; 2 are Tata shares. Top losers are… - Hindustan Times
Stock market today: These 5 stocks took Sensex from 70k to 75k; 2 are Tata shares. Top losers are…

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 11:54 AM IST

Stock market today: In this period, 30 index constituents added ₹11,90,638 crore to their combined market capitalisation.

Stock market today: Sensex breached the 75,000-mark for the first time ever today April 9). For this, it took just four months after hitting the 70,000-mark for the first time in December. In this period, 30 index constituents added 11,90,638 crore to their combined market capitalisation and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel Ltd and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) contributed the most by adding 1-3 lakh crore each to the Sensex market capitalisation.

Stock market today: Two Tata group stocks- Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd- were among top five index gainers during this period.(Reuters)
Stock market today: Two Tata group stocks- Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd- were among top five index gainers during this period.(Reuters)

V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said, “An important feature of the recent rally in India is that it is led by fundamentally strong sectors like capital goods, automobiles, banking and metals. The robustness of the Indian economy, the sustained capital flows into mutual funds and the enthusiasm of domestic investors can support the rally.”

Top index gainers in this period

Two Tata group stocks- Tata Motors Ltd and Tata Steel Ltd- were among top five index gainers during this period. The others on the list were Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

Top index losers in this period

ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Axis Bank Ltd were among top losers from the index.

Top Sensex performers in this period

Tata Motors has been the best Sensex performer as the stock jumped 40.54 per cent to 1,012.95 level from Rs720.75 level from December. Sun Pharma is up 28.86 per cent during the same period while Tata Steel climbed 27 per cent, NTPC 26 per cent and M&M 26 per cent in the period. Other gainers included State Bank of India, Power Grid, Marui Suzuki India Ltd and Reliance Industries Ltd, which gained over 20 per cent each.

Top Sensex losers in this period

Asian Paints has been the worst Sensex performer in the period as the stock fell 10.49 per cent to 2,893.90 level from 3,233.15 level in the period. HUL shares are down 9.39 per cent, HDFC Bank 6.34 per cent and ITC 5.15 per cent.

Stock market today: These 5 stocks took Sensex from 70k to 75k; 2 are Tata shares. Top losers are…
